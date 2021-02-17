50 years ago, Feb. 17, 1971
Mrs. Jean Winebrenner Heingartner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Merrit Winebrenner of Albion, will graduate from St. Joseph Hospital School for Nurses at Fort Wayne Feb. 21.
Tom Wolfrum, president of Excel Distributing Corp. of Albion, was introduced to Miller Brewing Company’s new multi-million dollar marketing campaign for Miller High Life at a Chicago meeting.
The traditional Lincoln Day Dinner of Noble County Republicans was well attended and indicated the GOP will be in there strong in the mayor elections this year and the national elections in 1972. Former state Sen. Allan Bloom of Fort Wayne delivered the address. After the speech, county chairman Eugene Parker asked the crowd what they thought of Bloom as a congressional candidate in 1972. The response was overwhelmingly favorable. Mrs. Bea Platt also got a favorable response when she announced she would be a candidate for re-election as Albion Town Clerk.
In spite of the inclement weather, construction has started on the combined beach house and concession building at Chain O’ Lakes State Park, according to Park Superintendent Elmer Demaree.
Dennis Sorgenfrei, a forward for the Central Noble boys basketball team, was injured following the Central Noble-Churubusco game last Saturday when kicked by a student. Ligaments were torn in his ankle, which will be set in a cast. Bill Luckey, a 6-1 junior, will replace Sorgenfrei.
45 years ago, June 9, 1976
Lewis Moser, Ligonier, Noble County Republican Chairman, was one of the elected Hoosier delegates. This was a high honor for Moser, who had been elected County Chairman. He had also attended the last GOP National Convention in Florida.
The Albion Study Club was conducting a “walk,” visiting six of the many historical houses in Albion. The “walk” would start from the lawn of the Old Jail Museum. There would be a welcome committee and patriotic music by a Fife and Drum Corps. The afternoon would be a time to relive some of the memories these old homes bring back to older citizens and would hopefully be interesting to the younger generation as well.
Major Arthur E. Johnson had been selected for promotion to Lieutenant Colonel in the U. S. Air Force. Major Johnson was a missile operations staff officer at the Pentagon. His wife Penny, was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Gerald McLallin of Ligonier.
Army Private Roger L. Hamlin, 18, Kendallville had returned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, after participating in Operation Northward Passage, a 10-day Army Training Evaluation Program at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.
Many new things were happening in Albion. The Albion National Bank had a beautiful sign over its entrance. The Albion Lumber Co. also had added a new sign at the south end of their main building. A tree dedication ceremony would be carried out on the school grounds. The tree was planted in memory of Dale Gurthrie whose many years as a teacher was to be honored.
25 years ago, Feb. 21, 1996
Fire early Friday destroyed a home on the south side of Big Lake. Firefighters from Noble Township, Cromwell and Albion in Noble County and Churubusco, Thorncreek and Columbia City in Whitley County fought the fire, which broke out before dawn in the two-story home with an attached garage at 3862 W. Lakeshore Drive. No injuries were reported. The home and most of its contents were destroyed in the blaze.
Charles Hanneman of Wawaka announced that he intends to seek the Republican nomination for state represetative in District 52.
Lori Dunn of Albion scheduled an open house at her dance studio, Dream II, located at 112 W. Main St., Albion. Classes were to be offered for ages 3 through adult, depending on interest.
Mike Krider, a senior at Central Noble High School, was named Student of the Month by the teaching staff.
Jes Reeve, a senior linebacker with the Central Noble football team, was named Class 2A All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
The York Jolly Farmers 4-H group held its meeting on Feb. 19, 1996. Officers for 1996 included: Jay Lortie, president; Joe Lortie, vice president; Dee Parker, secretary; David Perlich, treasurer; Jamie Parker, news reporter and Andy Price, health and safety.
10 years ago, Feb. 16, 2011
Three Noble County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers received recognition for their outstanding actions in the performance of their duties. Dispatchers Chad Kline and Krista Johnson were recognized for their assistance when a fire broke out at the Chandler House Senior Citizen Apartments near Kendallville. Dispatcher Lori Harmes was thanked for her work during a shooting incident in the city of Ligonier.
Brandon Coats, son of Ron and Kim Coats, has been selected by the faculty of Central Noble High School as the senior Student of the Month for January.
Albion Park Board members were Laura Day, Chet Smith, Randy Gunder and Darold Smolinske.
Cal and Ardilla Dunfee recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family at the Sirloin Stockade in Marion. They were married Jan. 7, 1951, at the Merriam Chapel pasonage by the late Rev. Franklin Orr.
Central Noble wrestler Tyler Rimmel won his qualifying match by 13-12 decision at the wrestling semistate to advance to the state finals in Indianapolis.
Junior high students of the month for January were Courtney Freeman, grade 6; William Stayner, grade 7 and Jonathan Fogle, grade 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.