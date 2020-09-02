ALBION — Doc’s Hardware is going to be getting a facelift.
At least the roof over the business which occupies 122 and 124 N. Orange streets.
The Albion Town Council on Aug. 25 voted unanimously to approve a facade grant for Don and Sally Merriman to have its roof replaced on the upper half of the building which sits on the two lots. The Merrimans plan on applying for a similar grant next year to have the lower half of the roofs repair next year.
The town followed the Albion Redevelopment Commission’s recommendation to provide $10,000 toward the upper roof project, the maximum allowed under facade grant guidelines.
The money for the grants comes from TIF funds.
“I’m just thankful we have this program to preserve our downtown,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said.
The Merrimans expressed appreciation to the town for the grant.
Also at the meeting of Aug. 25:
• the council made no financial commitment, but agreed to allow the Albion Fire Department to pursue a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant which would pay 75% of the cost of a new generator.
“The one we have now will not power everything we have in the department,” Fire Chief Bob Amber said.
Should the grant be awarded, the fire department would have to come up with $5,724.70 for its 25% share. Amber said he would fund the purchase from the town’s Public Safety Tax funds.
• Amber told the council he was looking to release the current SUV command vehicle with a more utilitarian pickup truck.
The current command vehicle is a 2008 model with 69,000 miles on it. The vehicle is starting to grow an increasing list of mechanical issues.
Amber said the truck the department is considering would have a large crew cab.
“We don’t need the bells and whistles,” he said, “we need practicality.”
The council gave Amber approval to research a new vehicle without committing to the purchase during the Aug. 25 meeting.
• The council approved Town Marshal Scott Cole’s request to hire a company to update his department’s standard operating procedures.
Cole also announced his department had received 928 calls for service in July. Included in that total were 418 security checks, 74 traffic stops, four theft reports, 17 reports of a suspicious person or vehicle, four complaints of drug activity and one report of child abuse.
