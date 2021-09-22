45 years ago, Dec. 8, 1976
Ernie Thompson, Albion, who served as maintenance field engineer for the Indiana State Highway Commission and was going to be serving as Fort Wayne District traffic safety engineer, was honored for 25 years of service with the transportation agency by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. Making the presentation to Thompson was Richard A. Boehning, commission chairman.
The Cole Center Family YMCA was going to put together a Ladies League for winter. It would be a 10-week league with a double elimination tourney at the end. The league would be competitive with officials. There would be ”8” minute quarters, high school rules would be used. The league would be open to all ladies 18 years and over. They would be required to be a high school graduate.
The Central Noble Cougars tripped Hamilton 75-49 with Mike Young leading the scoring. Team scoring: Brian Geiger 1, Scott Wilt 2, Mike Young 31, Rex Gallmeyer 14, Mike Kurtz 5, Brewer 6, Gore 6, Todd Gray 10 and Smith 0.
Note: In the sports reporting in 1976 no first names of the players were given. Some of the players I remembered so have included their first names, others I couldn’t remember. I hope I have the correct names for the ones I think I remember.
Darl and Donna Hawk became parents of a son, Kerry Dean, on Nov. 17, 1976.
Jed and Cindy Pearson were parents of a daughter Jill Suzann on Nov. 21, 1976.
An attractive green and white Noble County 4-H quilt was officially presented to the Noble County Historical Society at its Nov. 21, 1976, meeting in the courthouse in Albion. John Zink, president of the Historical Society, accepted the quilt from Mrs. Jane Roe, 4-H leader; Norman Lortie, 4-H Junior Leader president and Alan Ader, extension youth agent. Each of the 30 townships 4-H clubs, nine county-wide 4-H clubs, the 4-H leaders organization and the Extension Office designed and decorated their own small squares of cloth for the quilt. The squares were then quilted to create a beautiful display for the Bicentennial celebration, county fair, state fair and future generations to see at the Old Jail Museum in Albion.
25 years ago, Sept. 18, 1996
The Albion Park Board received two grants totaling $50,000 to be used to install lights and a concession stand at Hidden Diamonds Park. Dekko Foundation and the Olive B. Cole Foundation each gave grants of $25,000. “Between these gifts and the generosity of all of the other people who have donated their time and effort, we will be able to install the lights and build the concession stand yet this year,” said park board president Jack Owen.
A jail building corporation was established to deal with the renovation and expansion of the Noble County Jail. Dr. Michael Lemmon was elected president of the corporation, Tony Black was named secreteray and Roger Stampe was named treasurer.
The investigation into the death of 86-year-old Julia Gaerte continued. Gaerte died during what investigators believed was a burglary on Sept. 9, 1996, at her Green Township residence. Indiana State Police investigator Greg Bricker was heading the investigation.
The Center Stage Auditorium Committee had worked to secure grass roots support to build a community auditorium in the heart of Noble County, financed largely by private sector funds.
The Noble County Republican Park had opened up its headquarters at 9390 N. Steinbarger Lake Drive, Wawaka. Party officials mentioned in the short news article were Dottie Hanneman, Lewis Moser and Jack Frederick.
The Central Noble football team blanked Fremont, 17-0. Jim Christopher scored the game’s first touchdown on a reverse. Matt Spencer kicked a field goal in the contest, then threw a touchdown pass to Christopher to account for the scoring.
Albion Eta Theta Chapter of Tri Kappa began a new year of philanthropic work at a kick-off meeting hosted by Deb Lane at the Noble County Public Library. Officers for 1997-97 were Vicki Jellison, president; Angie Lortie, vice president; Nelma Stoner, recording secretary; Wanda Truelove, corresponding secretary; Jan Misenar, treasurer; and Regina Weeks, parliamentarian.
16 years ago, Sept. 21, 2005
Jennifer Reimer and Autumn Knox, both fifth-graders at Albion Elementary School, placed first and second, respectively, in the spelling competition for their age group at the Albion Harvest Festival. Other age group winners were Mason McBride, Samantha Hughes and Terri Mackey.
Senior and team captain Joelle Gaff led the Central Noble volleyball team to victories over East Noble and West Noble. Against the Knights, Gaff recorded a season-high 19 kills, and also piled up 24 digs and 21 assists. She followed that performance with another 11 kills against West Noble.
The Cougar football team defeated Fremont, 17-13, on homecoming. Justin Yates was a key contributor in the victory, recovery a fumble for a touchdown, recording several tackles and a key pass reception which led to a first down.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising a 24-pack of Pepsi products for $5.99. A 15-ounce can of Bush’s Best baked beans could be had for 49 cents. The grocery was offering a gallon of 2% Prairie Farms milk for $1,99, while an IGA pizza could be had for 79 cents.
The August Albion Town Marshal’s report showed 118 complaints during August, down substantially from the July total of 250. Albion officers made 99 traffic stops during the month, but felony arrests rose from nine in July to 22 in August.
