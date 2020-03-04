GREEN CENTER — The Quiet Corner owners Dick and Shirley Rinker are the beneficiaries of the 14th annual Green Center United Methodist Church Chicken and Homemade Noodle dinner Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The church is at 2861 S. 300E.
The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert for a freewill donation. Bags of noodles, made from a new recipe, and angel food cakes will be for sale, along with silent auction items.
The Rinkers, former missionaries to India, opened The Quiet Corner Tea and Coffee Room in April 2001 to honor their memories of tea time in India. The tea room offered good food, hot and cold drinks, authentic chai tea and modest prices in a naturally beautiful setting. The first season had 1,500 people sign the guest book.
A larger all-purpose round building was constructed, the menu expanded and a gift shop was added.
“The Round Room” was dedicated to the memory of their fellow missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his sons, Timothy, 6, and Phillip, 10, who were burned alive by a mob of Hindus, angry at Staines’ ministry work with lepers and other “untouchables.”
Shirley’s medical issues have forced the couple to close the Quiet Corner tea and coffee room to the public, but the property remains open as a special events center for fundraisers, club meetings showers, family reunions and retreats. The space seats 48-50 people and has access to kitchen facilities for a donation of $150. For information, call 260-693-2415.
The Quiet Corner Chai Tea packets are available for purchase at Otto’s Ice Cream Shop in Churubusco, and year-round at DeCamp Gardens near Albion.
