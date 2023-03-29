NORTH MANCHESTER — Paris and Becky Ball-Miller are known for their devotion to family and faith and their generous spirits.
Manchester University is pleased to announce that they are giving $1.25 million to their alma mater.
The Ball-Millers have designated a $1 million planned gift to the Arden and Charmaine Ball Endowed Scholarship Fund, which gives preference to first-generation college students who major in peace studies, religion or environmental studies.
They are also giving $250,000 over five years, with $150,000 more to the endowed scholarship, $50,000 going to The Manchester Fund and $50,000 to the Manchester Bold New Initiatives Fund.
The $45 million Manchester Bold capital campaign is raising money for the endowment and scholarships, The Manchester Fund, new initiatives and upgrading Otho Winger Memorial Hall.
Becky and Paris have often said that “we are simply trustees of the resources provided to us and all that we have is on loan. We are committed to and intentional about our stewardship and generosity — to help in ways that will better this world now and in the years to follow.”
The Manchester College couple implemented a stringent financial plan early in their marriage which allowed them to acquire Troyer Foods in Goshen by structuring and financing a leveraged buyout (LBO). With the help of a dedicated staff and multiple acquisitions the company grew into a respected and successful supplier of service, equipment and high-quality foods in the region served by its Goshen headquarters and Bloomington, Indiana, distribution center. Following their philosophy of stewardship, Becky and Paris created an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and funded it with the 100% of the shares of company, before retiring.
Now living in Celebration, Florida, they are enjoying retirement and find great joy in exploring the world.
Becky earned a bachelor of science in biology and environmental studies from Manchester in 1982. She served 10 years on the Board of Trustees (January 1999 to August 2007), and Paris earned a bachelor of science in accounting in 1981. He also served on the board from January 2012 to August 2018.
They have given nearly $700,000 to Manchester over the decades, once even taking out a loan to help the trustees meet a $1 million challenge to gain a $1-for-$1 matching grant.
“I see it as an investment in the future of students and the culture the college exudes,” Becky said at the time. “I’m a firm believer that investing in missions like Manchester College has the power to change the world.”
Both come from families of modest means, and Paris was the first in his family to graduate from college.
The Arden and Charmaine Ball Endowed Scholarship Fund is named for Becky’s parents. Arden graduated from Manchester in 1963 and was later honored as Alumni of the Year. With his wife by his side, he was a pastor at Church of the Brethren churches and completed his career with 19 years as director of Camp Alexander Mack in Milford, Indiana.
