ALBION — In an effort to protect county government employees and ensure that they can deliver the essential services necessary for the community to function, the Noble County Commissioners have decided to limit public access to county buildings.
Effectively immediately, all county offices will remain open but a citizen will need to call for an appointment to physically come to the building. Everyone will be required to wear a mask to during their visit.
This order will remain until further notice.
Phone numbers for county offices are:
• Assessor — 636-2297
• Auditor — 636-2658
• Building Department — 636-2215
• Superior Court — 636-2129
• Circuit Court — 636-2128
• Superior Court — 636-3205
• Child Support — 636-2494
• Clerk — 2636-2736
• Commissioners — 636-7877
• EMA — 636-2938
• Extension Office — 636-2111
• Highway Department — 636-2124
• Plan Commission — 636-7217
• Public Defenders — 636-6688
• Prosecutors Office — 636-2193
• Probation Department — 636-3116
• Sheriff’s Office — 636-2182 (Emergency 911)
• Surveyor’s Office — 636-2131
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.