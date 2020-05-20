ALBION — One of the largest Memorial Day services in the area won’t be happening due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to organizers.
Each year, a parade begins at the county courthouse and ends at Rose Hill Cemetery. Once at the cemetery, a ceremony is held honoring those veterans buried in the cemetery.
The event routinely sees hundreds of people attend, honoring the county’s rich heritage of service to country. Except this year.
“We’re just not going to take the chance,” American Legion Post 246 Commander Stan Strater said. “Right now, we just won’t take the risk.”
Strater said the majority of legion members who attend the event are in an age group that is more vulnerable to COVID-19, so the event has been canceled.
“I hate to see it,” Strater said. “We’re not going to even open up the post for another few weeks.”
Strater said a vote was held on May 13, confirming the decision not to have Memorial Day services this year.
The Post has been closed for weeks under the guidelines set by the governor’s state-at-home order.
It’s those guidelines, which limit the number of people who can gather in one place, that the Legion has to adhere to, as well as its concern for the health of its members and the community.
The Memorial Day services were the topic of conversation at the May 12 Albion Town Council meeting. At that time, the council wasn’t sure if the services were going to be held or not.
“It’s an important event for the community,” town attorney Steve Clouse said. “But they still need to be mindful of the standards set by the town and the governor.”
The closure of the post itself has hurt the legion’s revenue stream, according to Strater.
To pay the bills, such as utilities and taxes, the legion held a carry-out/drive-thru fish fry May 8. Strater said the legion ran out of the 125 pounds of fish it had for sale in an hour. Some people who had not pre-ordered had to be turned away.
In preparation for the event scheduled for May 15, the legion purchased more fish, but Strater still encouraged people to pre-order for future fish fries at the legion’s Facebook page.
Strater said it could be until the first of June until the legion can open.
