STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: VALENTINE’S DAY

ACROSS

1. “You’re the ____!”

5. Horse color

8. Interesting person, acr.

11. *Feeling of the heart

12. Nevada city

13. City in Belgium

15. Use a whisk

16. Greek H’s

17. *Popular Valentine’s Day delivery, pl.

18. *”Love means never having to say you’re sorry” movie

20. Ballpark calls

21. Strong adhesive

22. Greek letter N, pl.

23. Lord’s subordinate

26. Given to drinking

30. Ovine mom

31. Old storage medium

34. Fairy-tale beginning

35. Politician Pelosi

37. Tokyo, once

38. Bone hollows

39. Sky bear

40. Fitted with a name tag, e.g.

42. “Ever” to a poet

43. With more seeds

45. Attic

47. Summer sandwich?

48. Fraternity letter

50. Medieval headdress

52. *Only day more popular than Valentine’s for card giving

56. Like blue sky

57. Walk the Pacific Crest Trail, e.g.

58. Samoan money

59. *Dionysus’ pipe-playing companion

60. Affirm

61. Give off

62. Plays for pay

63. *Color of Valentine’s Day

64. *Lovers’ reunion

DOWN

1. Cry like a baby

2. Canyon sound

3. Convict’s weapon

4. Conical dwellings

5. Get on juice diet, e.g.

6. Opposite of binary

7. Like a gossipmonger

8. Exterminator’s target

9. Change for a five

10. Part of T.G.I.F.

12. Like an abridged classic

13. Tiler’s paste

14. *”I Will Always Love You” singer

19. Stupefied

22. Us, in Mexico

23. *Cupid’s mother

24. In the know

25. Common thing?

26. Smoke plus fog

27. Lay to rest

28. Rocks at mountain base

29. *Symbol of Valentine’s Day

32. Infantry’s last row

33. Roulette bet

36. *Chocolatier, pioneer of the heart-shaped box

38. ____ apple

40. Risk something

41. Between eggy and eggiest

44. Feeling worse than before

46. Gave away

48. Thin piece

49. Annoyed

50. Russia’s alternative to caesar

51. Aries or Taurus, e.g.

52. Burn to a crisp

53. MADD member, colloquially

54. Climbed down, as from a carriage

55. Fill beyond full

56. Pharaoh’s cobra

