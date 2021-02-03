STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: VALENTINE’S DAY
ACROSS
1. “You’re the ____!”
5. Horse color
8. Interesting person, acr.
11. *Feeling of the heart
12. Nevada city
13. City in Belgium
15. Use a whisk
16. Greek H’s
17. *Popular Valentine’s Day delivery, pl.
18. *”Love means never having to say you’re sorry” movie
20. Ballpark calls
21. Strong adhesive
22. Greek letter N, pl.
23. Lord’s subordinate
26. Given to drinking
30. Ovine mom
31. Old storage medium
34. Fairy-tale beginning
35. Politician Pelosi
37. Tokyo, once
38. Bone hollows
39. Sky bear
40. Fitted with a name tag, e.g.
42. “Ever” to a poet
43. With more seeds
45. Attic
47. Summer sandwich?
48. Fraternity letter
50. Medieval headdress
52. *Only day more popular than Valentine’s for card giving
56. Like blue sky
57. Walk the Pacific Crest Trail, e.g.
58. Samoan money
59. *Dionysus’ pipe-playing companion
60. Affirm
61. Give off
62. Plays for pay
63. *Color of Valentine’s Day
64. *Lovers’ reunion
DOWN
1. Cry like a baby
2. Canyon sound
3. Convict’s weapon
4. Conical dwellings
5. Get on juice diet, e.g.
6. Opposite of binary
7. Like a gossipmonger
8. Exterminator’s target
9. Change for a five
10. Part of T.G.I.F.
12. Like an abridged classic
13. Tiler’s paste
14. *”I Will Always Love You” singer
19. Stupefied
22. Us, in Mexico
23. *Cupid’s mother
24. In the know
25. Common thing?
26. Smoke plus fog
27. Lay to rest
28. Rocks at mountain base
29. *Symbol of Valentine’s Day
32. Infantry’s last row
33. Roulette bet
36. *Chocolatier, pioneer of the heart-shaped box
38. ____ apple
40. Risk something
41. Between eggy and eggiest
44. Feeling worse than before
46. Gave away
48. Thin piece
49. Annoyed
50. Russia’s alternative to caesar
51. Aries or Taurus, e.g.
52. Burn to a crisp
53. MADD member, colloquially
54. Climbed down, as from a carriage
55. Fill beyond full
56. Pharaoh’s cobra
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.