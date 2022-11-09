STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: CIVICS 101

ACROSS

1. Tart spicy quality

5. *Senators each represent an area on it

8. Jamaican rub

12. Succulent medicinal plant

13. Tiny piece

14. Home to Burj Khalifa

15. Sail support

16. Sensory input

17. Bedazzle, e.g.

18. *One making SCOTUS nominations

20. Grape holder

21. Japanese cartoon

22. Drunkard’s sound?

23. *First Lady, acr.

26. Singer, songwriter, musician Jon ____

30. Stumblebum

31. Kind of monkey

34. In a little while, to Shakespeare

35. Speedily

37. M in rpm, abbr.

38. North face, e.g.

39. Toy brick

40. Typical revolver

42. “The One I Love” group

43. The ____ Man, internet meme

45. Table linens

47. Wow!

48. Instruct

50. Delhi draping dress

52. *#18 Across’ branch of government

56. Shipping weights

57. Three blind ones

58. Field worker

59. Spot for FitBit

60. Defender of skies, acr.

61. Actor Wilson

62. Bookie’s number

63. Wilbur’s home

64. Back of the neck

DOWN

1. Pack down

2. Resembling wings

3. Rudolph’s beacon

4. Reaches (2 words)

5. Computer accessory

6. Do penitence

7. Chipper

8. *SCOTUS’ branch of government

9. Jet black

10. Steak option

11. Kith partner

13. In style

14. Part of affidavit

19. Harden

22. Owns

23. Mare’s babies

24. Spot for boutonniËre

25. Allowed into a bar (2 words)

26. Plug for a barrel

27. Zzzz

28. Drinker

29. Opposing military force

32. Arabian chieftain

33. *U.S. Senator’s term, in years

36. *Legislative assembly with power to declare war

38. Mix-up

40. Monkey ____, monkey do

41. United Nation’s children-benefiting org.

44. Type of believer

46. Kaa of “The Jungle Book”

48. Be

49. Tooth trouble

50. Deep-red variety of chalcedony

51. Bone-dry

52. Outback birds

53. Between Minnesota and Missouri

54. *Same as V.P.

55. European sea eagle

56. *U.S. Representative’s term, in years

