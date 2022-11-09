STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: CIVICS 101
ACROSS
1. Tart spicy quality
5. *Senators each represent an area on it
8. Jamaican rub
12. Succulent medicinal plant
13. Tiny piece
14. Home to Burj Khalifa
15. Sail support
16. Sensory input
17. Bedazzle, e.g.
18. *One making SCOTUS nominations
20. Grape holder
21. Japanese cartoon
22. Drunkard’s sound?
23. *First Lady, acr.
26. Singer, songwriter, musician Jon ____
30. Stumblebum
31. Kind of monkey
34. In a little while, to Shakespeare
35. Speedily
37. M in rpm, abbr.
38. North face, e.g.
39. Toy brick
40. Typical revolver
42. “The One I Love” group
43. The ____ Man, internet meme
45. Table linens
47. Wow!
48. Instruct
50. Delhi draping dress
52. *#18 Across’ branch of government
56. Shipping weights
57. Three blind ones
58. Field worker
59. Spot for FitBit
60. Defender of skies, acr.
61. Actor Wilson
62. Bookie’s number
63. Wilbur’s home
64. Back of the neck
DOWN
1. Pack down
2. Resembling wings
3. Rudolph’s beacon
4. Reaches (2 words)
5. Computer accessory
6. Do penitence
7. Chipper
8. *SCOTUS’ branch of government
9. Jet black
10. Steak option
11. Kith partner
13. In style
14. Part of affidavit
19. Harden
22. Owns
23. Mare’s babies
24. Spot for boutonniËre
25. Allowed into a bar (2 words)
26. Plug for a barrel
27. Zzzz
28. Drinker
29. Opposing military force
32. Arabian chieftain
33. *U.S. Senator’s term, in years
36. *Legislative assembly with power to declare war
38. Mix-up
40. Monkey ____, monkey do
41. United Nation’s children-benefiting org.
44. Type of believer
46. Kaa of “The Jungle Book”
48. Be
49. Tooth trouble
50. Deep-red variety of chalcedony
51. Bone-dry
52. Outback birds
53. Between Minnesota and Missouri
54. *Same as V.P.
55. European sea eagle
56. *U.S. Representative’s term, in years
