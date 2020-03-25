45 years ago,
July 9, 1975
A new radio-telephone counseling program for people with troubles and crises was on the air in the Fort Wayne area. It was the first radio station in the state to carry the program.
The Noble County Red Cross chapter held its annual meeting on June 30, 1975, at the Asbury Church. Robert Vesey was the speaker. Officers for the next year were: Dr. Richard Roush, chairman; Mrs. Darol Stroman, vice-chairman; Mrs. Deloss Maggert, secretary; Mrs. Ray Ott, treasurer; and Blanche Roscoe, executive secretary.
On Dec. 1, 1975, the old jail would be 100 years old. In 1875 there was a building boom in the Albion area. One hundred forty houses were built in 1874-75. Prior to 1875, the jail was a frame structure just west of the public square. It was Albion’s first jail. In February of 1875, the Noble County Commissioners selected from 11 submitted bids for constructing a new jail. George Harvey’s bid was $25,002 about $11,000 less than the highest bid. The jail was completed by Dec. 1, 1875. Nathaniel P. Eagles was the first sheriff to serve in the 1875 jail. Twenty-one different men had served as sheriff of the 1875 Bastille before it was abandoned in 1968. Roy Sayles, Jr. was the last sheriff to serve in the old jail and the first to serve in the modern facility. Sheriffs of the old jail had been hosts to prisoners ranging from the common drunk and loiterers to petty thieves, horse thieves, counterfeiters, embezzlers and murderers. One horse thief and his partner, with the aid of a “smuggled-in” hack saw, escaped from the upper floor north end window. In the spring of 1968, Mr. Sayles, with his family, and prisoners took up residence in the modern new jail at the east edge of Albion. The Noble County Historical Society immediately purchased the old facility to be used as a museum. The old jail centennial was to be celebrated along with the bi-centennial on August 2-3, 1975, on the museum grounds.
The Central Noble School board elected new officers. Kay Truelove was re-elected president, Jim McCoy vice-president, Shirley Hile, secretary. Joel Moore was named assistant to the superintendent and assisting him was Lon Ladig.
25 years ago,
March 8, 1995
In the aftermath of a shooting in Noble County’s Circuit Courtroom on Feb. 28, 1995, the judges of Noble County’s three courts had issued an order prohibiting firearms or other weapons from the building. The Noble County Commissioners were working on an ordinance that would reinforce the order.
“Funny Girl,” was being presented by the Central Noble Theatre Company. Sascha Kerlin was portraying Fanny Brice and Jared Shisler was John.
March 12-18 was designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week. During the timeframe of 1962-1991, Indiana ranked fifth in the United States in number of tornadoes per unit area, and second in the nation in number of tornado deaths per unit area. The last tornado outbreak at this time in 1995, had occurred on Nov. 22, 1992 when 15 tornadoes swept across the state. Other memorable tornadoes in Indiana included June 2, 1990, April 3, 1974, and Palm Sunday, April 11, 1965.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Josh Johnson. Hitting five of eight shots and two of two free throws, Johnson led the Central Noble basketball team in scoring with 12 points against Manchester. Josh also had six rebounds and two assists.
Christine Marie Wolf and Chad Andrew Zolman were planning a wedding on April 1, 1995, at Merriam Christian Chapel. Their parents were Sharon Wolf, Columbia City and the late Richard Wolf; and Terry and Julie Zolman.
10 years ago,
March 10, 2010
Dr. James E. Luckey, grandson of Dr. James E. Luckey who founded Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, and son of Dr. Harold Luckey, shared many interesting stories of happenings associated with his family and the hospital at the Luckey Hospital Memorial Annual meeting held on March 4, 2010.
Bill Smith attended the Luckey Hospital Museum’s Annual meeting. He had the distinction of being the first baby born in the hospital when it first opened for business in Wolf Lake.
Kevin Heller of Auburn presented, “The Magic Book” to students of Central Noble in observation of Read Across America.
The Girl Scouts of Noble County held its annual World Thinking Day Event. In conjunction with the event, the scouts held their first ever Rope Runner Derby. Scouts with the top fastest race times were: Alyssa Fry with third place from Brownie Troop 10834; Aubrey Welsh from Troop 10395 had second place; and Alyson Robinson from Brownie Troop 10834 was the first place winner.
Austin Fischer, son of David Fischer and Karen Durham, had been selected as Senior Student of the Month at Central Noble High School. Austin was nominated by Mr. Truex.
Josh Isaac, a Central Noble High School junior, had been selected to attend Hoosier Boy’s State. Sponsors were the Albion Lion’s Club, represented by Brady Truex and the American Legion Post 246, represented by Roger Owen. Jeff and Bonnie Isaac were his parents.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was the Central Noble Boys’ Sectional Basketball Team. This group of young men along with their coaches displayed great determination and team work in the two sectional games. The Cougars defeated Churubusco on a Friday evening game and then gave the Eastside Blazers a run for their money before falling short in the final two minutes of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.