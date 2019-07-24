ALBION — Local businesses and individuals have once again expressed their generous support for the community by sponsoring game board squares for Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s upcoming Albion-opoly competition. These sponsors make the event possible.
Albion-opoly will take place on Friday, July 26, around courthouse square in Albion. Team registration begins at 5 p.m. with play starting promptly at 6 p.m. Team members are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation for Central Noble Food Pantry in lieu of an entry fee.
Special thanks go to the following sponsors: Atz Law Office, Albion Municipal Water Utility, Albion Pizza Depot (all of the railroads), Black & Ramer Insurance, Campbell & Fetter Bank, CKM Properties, LLC, Community State Bank, Sexton & Associates, Baseline Automotive, Doc’s Do-It Best Hardware, and North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehab Center (four squares).
Also sponsoring Albion-opoly game board squares are: A Thyme to Remember, One 10 West Main, Troutner Family, Sears Goshen Hometown Store (Tom and Vicki Jellison), Grace Christian Church, Hernandez Rentals, Harper Funeral Homes (two squares), Lakewood Surveying, Cripe Chiropractic Clinic (two squares), Issac Stores, Inc. — Eddie’s Quick Mart, Max Weber, NBL Trucking (Nelson and Joy LeCount), R & T Monuments, Noble REMC (two squares), Steve Hook, Pictometry (two squares) St. Marks Lutheran Church, The Strand, Vicki Jellison Town Council, World Class Wire, Yoder & Kraus Attorneys and Palm Bay Tanning and Hair.
Sponsors are encouraged to decorate the board squares they are sponsoring, and a prize will be presented to the Best Decorated Square.
Teams teams of up to five members will roll the dice and move their game piece around the game board — very similar to the popular board game you are all familiar with. Each team will “own” properties around the board and will collect rent from other teams who land on their property. The team with the most “money” at the end of play will be declared the winner and go home with some real cash.
There is also a contest for Best Game Piece. Teams should use their creativity to come up with a game piece that is unique and clever to compete for that prize.
Albion S.T.A.R. Team hosts a variety of activities in Albion in addition to Albion-opoly, including Scare on the Square which will take place in late October. S.T.A.R. also sponsors Kiddie Games during the Chain O’Lakes Festival. S.T.A.R. has also awarded several facade grants to downtown Albion businesses. Thanks to a grant from OCRA, S.T.A.R. was able to place bike racks and wayfaring signs in downtown Albion in cooperation with the Town of Albion, and had a chess/checkers board installed at Hidden Diamonds in 2018. S.T.A.R. was also active in the recent Hometown Collaboration Initiative in Albion.
