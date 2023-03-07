A police pursuit had been called out on I-69 Friday afternoon near Auburn. Someone clocked going 87 mph on icy, slushy roads, refusing to stop for police.
It was a disaster waiting to happen.
Maybe a family of four was heading north to Michigan to visit grandparents. Maybe a young couple, fresh in love, had risked the weather for a romantic dinner.
Just maybe, that speeding, reckless driver would have killed them.
We’ll never know.
Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, made sure of it.
Bailey was struck by that speeding vehicle as he attempted to end that pursuit before any of those hypotheticals could occur. He made the conscious choice to leave the relatively safe confines of his police car to throw stop sticks to slow that vehicle down. To end the threat to the general public.
He later died as a result of the injuries he suffered.
Throwing stop sticks is dangerous work. Throw them too soon and the driver will try and dodge them. You have to be perilously close to a speeding vehicle.
Throwing stop sticks on a weather-impacted interstate at 87 mph?
Anyone who knows Bailey knows what he was thinking: The speeding vehicle had to be stopped before someone got seriously hurt.
Bailey knew the risks. He knew the dangers.
He got out of his vehicle anyway.
Bailey put the public’s safety ahead of his own.
A truly selfless act of courage. An act of heroism.
He deserves a medal.
Instead, he gets a funeral.
A mourning wife, two mourning children.
A law enforcement community that mourns. too.
A community in shock.
• • •
Following calling on Friday, Bailey will be laid to rest Saturday.
Laid to rest — a concept so very un-James Bailey.
Bailey hated sitting still.
He was a hard worker. A cop’s cop.
Officers from all over northeastern Indiana liked him. Respected him.
A true professional.
Bailey was a fighter — he beat cancer three times.
He had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma while an eighth grader in 1987. Then in 2003, a cancerous tumor was found in the muscle of one of his legs. In both instances, he had chemotherapy.
In late February 2012, a 5-inch cancerous tumor was discovered on the upper lobe of his left lung.
First, he had to undergo a rigorous regimen of chemotherapy that required him to be hospitalized for a week at a time. After the first round of chemotherapy in April, he returned to work his next scheduled day.
That’s James Bailey.
“I just went to work,” he said in January 2013. “When I’m doing this job, I wasn’t thinking about it. I had more important things to think about.”
Bailey stayed active, serving warrants, patrolling the streets and catching criminals.
“I like to be busy,” he said. “I don’t like to sit around.”
He did have to miss some patrol time after the second round of chemotherapy, and eventually had to pull himself off the road entirely as the treatment took its toll on his body. He lost 29 pounds at one point.
Instead of sitting at home, he worked at the Fort Wayne State Police Post, fielding calls from citizens. In 2013, he recalled that as being a difficult time, not being out with his brothers, watching their backs while they watched his.
“I wanted to be out on the road,” Bailey said. “Every day is different with this job. To me, this is my normal.”
By the end of the third round of chemotherapy, the tumor on his lung had been shrunk from 5 inches to an inch and a half. On May 31, he went in for surgery to have the tumor removed. Doctors also were forced to take approximately one-third of the upper lobe on his left lung.
He returned to road duties the last two days of August.
He was named the 2012 Indiana State Police District 22 Trooper of the Year for his efforts, which saw him ranked among the top half of the troopers in District 22 for activity, despite being off for five of the first 10 months of the year.
Bailey never slowed down. Not in the months after. Not in the years after.
He was a magnet for craziness. For chaos.
If something crazy was happening, odds were good Bailey would be in the middle of it.
In a world that has gone crazy, there are people out there who would break the law.
James Bailey was the consequence.
The ISP’s motto is Integrity, Service and Professionalism.
Bailey was all that — and more.
To know James Bailey was to know great laughter.
To know courage.
To know duty.
To know honor.
To know sacrifice.
Bailey didn’t leave the world a better place. He made it a better place.
His last act of heroism is the one he’ll be remembered for by most.
But his was a life filled with heroism.
Bailey didn’t die for some hypothetical couple or family.
He died for you. He died for all of us.
Matt Getts writes an occassional column for this newspaper. He reported on Bailey’s service to community for most of the trooper’s career. In a profession filled with men and women who go above and beyond the call of duty, Bailey was the cream of the crop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.