As my older daughter and I left the barn after feeding her horses, we heard the shrill call of a red-tailed hawk.
Hay in the field across the road had been cut and baled the day before, and there was a red-tailed hawk on one of the bales.
We thought the bird was a young one, that it hadn’t been out of the nest long, but long enough that the adult birds had left it to hunt on its own and It was screaming its displeasure at being deserted.
Red-tailed hawks are likely the most common, the most numerous hawks, in North America. Certainly, they have the greatest range of any hawk in North America. Their range extends from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific Coast and from north-central Canada south, not only through North America but most of Mexico.
I learned to recognize a red-tailed hawk when I was a boy growing up in northern Iowa.
I saw them often, soaring in circles in the sky where they were easily recognized by their broad wings, spread and flat, and their dark red tail with a narrow white band. I saw them perched on limbs of big trees and on power line poles or the cross bars on power line poles or on fence posts.
Then, when I was a boy, every large hawk was a chicken hawk, or a hen hawk. There was no law protecting hawks them and many farmers, and boys learning to hunt, shot them whenever they got the chance.
Many farmers hung the carcasses on fences, wings outspread.
Red-tailed hawks do kill and eat chickens. But not many.
It’s stated in “Birds of America” that not more than 7% of a red-tailed hawks diet consists of poultry. Further, according to “Birds of America,” it is probable that a large proportion of the poultry and game captured by a red-tail, and the other soaring hawks, which were all often called buzzard hawks, is made up of old, diseased, otherwise-disabled fowls.
In another book, I read an account of a red-tailed hawk landing in a chicken yard. There were chickens all around but the hawk didn’t appear to bother the chickens. It snatched up a mouse or a rat and flew away.
Again, from “Birds of America,” more than 65% of a red-tail hawk’s diet consists of mammals that are injurious to crops, rats, mice, tree squirrels, ground squirrels, cottontail rabbits, jack rabbits, voles, moles, shrews and gophers. It also eats large insects, grasshoppers and crickets. Destroying these animals, it seems, more than makes up for the few chickens they eat.
Red-tailed hawks are also said to eat porcupines and skunks which raises questions in my mind. How does a red-tail attack a porcupine without being skewered on the porcupine’s quills? And what about a skunk? Are red-tailed hawks immune to the stink of skunks as great-horned owls seem to be?
In addition to being widely distributed, red-tailed hawks vary greatly in color. In the Great Plains, Wyoming, North Dakota and Minnesota, south to Nebraska and Missouri, there’s a variety that is very light colored, light brown on the back with many splotches of white and the tail is described as light chestnut, not red. At one time that “red-tail” was considered a different species and named Krider’s hawk.
Another variety is quite dark. Its tail is mottled with grayish and white but its body is nearly black. The range of that bird is the lower Mississippi valley and the gulf states, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida. It also had another name, Harlan’s hawk.
There are other varieties of red-tail hawk. All of them interbreed however and are now considered red-tailed hawks.
The hawk we saw was just another red-tail.
