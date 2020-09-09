45 years ago, Dec. 24, 1975
The Central Noble boys basketball team continued its winning streak by beating East Noble 61-52. It was their sixth straight victory. Beating East Noble was one of the greatest thrills for local fans. Cougar scoring: Mike Young 17; Steve Richter 23; Jim Richey 6; Terry Dazey 2; Greg Wetzel 8; Rex Gallmeyer 5.
The many cre’ches of Mrs. Susan Prickett were on display at the Hostess House in Marion. She had cre’ches from many lands including Ecuador, Greece, Mexico, Brazil, Ethiopia, Germany, Holland, England, Spain and Italy. A cre’che is a miniature representation of the stable in which Jesus was born. Mrs. Prickett obtained them while touring the various countries. They had been on display at Christmas time in both Washington D.C. and several cities in Indiana.
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Smolek and Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Brill announced the marriage of Donita Ann and Jeffrey Lynn on Dec. 20, 1975, in the Asbury United Methodist Church.
25 years ago, Aug. 16, 1995
Merrill and Louise Frick borrowed the first book loaned from the new Noble County Public Library.
Les and Lore Lee Sherman had been selected by the Wolf Lake Onion Days Committee as the grand marshals of the Onion Days Parade.
Two Albion drivers placed at the Avilla Motor Speedway during the Hall of Fame night. In the Sportsman division, Bobby Bering was just nosed out by Ron Shipe in a battle for the runner-up spot. Famer Al High won the race. In Super Late Models, Kirk Magnuson of Albion finished fifth overall in the feature race.
If you can’t stand the heat, don’t play a scrimmage game at noon, in August, in Indiana. The Central Noble football team battled visiting Triton in the scrimmage game in 95 degree temperatures and a heat index of over 100 degrees. Central Noble seemed to handle both as the Cougars’ defense stopped the Trojans cold in their first series and then put together a strong, ball control drive, culminating in a touchdown on its first offensive possession.
Chuck and Stacey Vrba of Albion announced the birth of their son, Charles Austin.
Kevin and Ruth Ann (Fike) Richter of Albion became parents of a son, Spencer Lee Richter. Spencer had one sister, Haver Katrina Ann Richter, 15 months old.
Mr. and Mrs. Josh Rhodes of Albion announced the birth of their son, John Ernest. He was born at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville.
A daughter, Skylar Christine, was born to Thomas and Veronica Wappes of Bloomfield at Bedford Medical Center, Bedford.
10 years ago, Aug. 18, 2010
Elizabeth Roush had joined Drs. Roush and Will, Optometry, Inc. She was the third generation of the Roush family to have a career in optometry.
The Noble County Commissioners discussed adoption of an ordinance that would ban the sale of K-2 in the county. K-2 was a substance marketed as incense, clearly labeled not for human consumption, but used by individuals as a substitute for marijuana.
Family physician Mycal L. Mansfield, MD began her medical career at Parkview FirstCare, Kendallville, a member of Parkview Physicians Group on Aug. 16, 2010.
National Senior Citizens Day was Aug. 21, 2010, by declaration of Congress, it was a day to recognize and honor seniors throughout the community and nation.
Justin and Brandy (Papineau) Erwin, Churubusco, announced the birth of their son, Gavin Barrett Erwin. Gavin had two brothers Gabe, 13, and Michael 12, and one sister, Madelyn, 2 ½ years old.
Jon Metzel was back for his ninth year as head coach of the Central Noble volleyball team. Joining Jon was junior varsity coach Laura Scott. Playing for Central Noble were: senior Cassie Cochard, senior Sarinna Dazey, senior Jessica Fulk, senior Jessa Stringfellow, junior Rachel VanGessel, junior Kelly Hosford, junior Peyton Richter, junior Samantha Bortner, junior Kaitlyn Knafel and junior Julie Forker.
