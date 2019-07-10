ALBION — The sidewalk around Noble County Courthouse will be turned into a huge Albion-opoly board on Friday, July 26, when the Albion S.T.A.R. Team hosts the annual event.
Patterned after the popular board game, Albion-opoly has its own special twists that are sure to make it fun for all those who participate. You will also get to meet Mr. Albion-opoly.
Team Registration will begin at 5 p.m. at the northeast corner of courthouse square. Play will start at 6 p.m. This year, instead of paying a fee to enter, each Albion-opoly team member is asked to bring a monetary donation or a non-perishable food item for the Central Noble Food Pantry.
Teams of up to five members are issued ‘cash’ and become owners of various properties. In addition to moving around the board based on a roll of the dice, teams must keep a watchful eye in order to collect “rent” from any team that lands on their holdings. Of course, there are the typical risks like being sent to ‘jail’. The team with the most ‘cash’ at the end of play will be declared the winner and receive a real cash prize
Now is the time to be getting a team together in preparation to join in the fun on July 26.
Letters have gone out to local merchants who continue to generously support Albion-poly by sponsoring squares on the game board. Planners are hoping for positive responses to this year’s request. There will also be an award for the “Best Decorated Square” on the board.
Proceeds from Albion-opoly will be used for various projects in Albion.
In addition to sponsoring a variety of downtown Albion activities, the Albion S.T.A.R. Team, an affiliate of the Courthouse Square Preservation Society Inc., has given more than $5,000 in facade grants to downtown business owners, hosted an Indiana Bicentennial Block Party, secured a grant to purchase four bicycle racks, install wayfaring signs and build a giant chess/checkers board complete with large chess and checkers pieces at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Most recently, S.T.A.R. was able to sell the Albion Opera House to a very responsible couple who have renovated the historic building located on Courthouse Square.
