STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: WOMEN INNOVATORS
ACROSS
1. Cause for September celebration
6. Net holder
9. Island near Java
13. “Pokémon,” e.g.
14. *Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman wrote its first version in 1923, acr.
15. Archeologist’s find
16. Synagogue scroll
17. Bag in Paris
18. “Behind ____ Lines”
19. *Aviation pioneer
21. *She rebelled against sentimental novel
23. Nurses’ org.
24. Deceptive maneuver
25. Director’s cry
28. Snow and cycling helmet manufacturer
30. Low hemoglobin
35. Bryce Canyon state
37. Something to do
39. Lady’s Bella Notte date
40. Puerto ____
41. Bone hollow
43. Slang for heroin
44. Cake cover
46. ____ and drab
47. Roman robe
48. “Purple People ____,” pl.
50. Defender of skies, acr.
52. Easter lead-in
53. Attention-getting interjection
55. Pres. Truman’s 1947 creation, acr.
57. *She originated the little black dress
60. *”Hidden ____”
64. Knights’ feat of strength
65. *Mary Phelps Jacob patented the 1st modern one
67. Dickens’ Heep
68. Ladies’ fingers
69. Three strikes
70. Actress Rene
71. Crowd-sourced review platform
72. Lilliputian
73. Master of ceremonies
DOWN
1. Better than never?
2. a.k.a. midget buffalo
3. 100 cents in Ethiopia
4. D-Day beach
5. Move a picture
6. Breather
7. Investment option, acr.
8. Last European colony in China
9. Crooked
10. Sheltered, nautically
11. Trace or outline
12. Slippery surface
15. Feel indignant about something
20. Indian cuisine dip
22. *Sally Ride was 1st woman in space for this country
24. Speaker’s platform
25. *1st person to win two Nobel Prizes
26. Carthage’s ancient rival
27. Implied
29. *She developed philosophy of Objectivism
31. Formerly, formerly
32. *Home of Wesleyan College, first college chartered to grant degrees for women
33. Insect, post-metamorphosis
34. *Inventor of a newborn screening test
36. Use a whetstone
38. Caitlyn Jenner’s ex
42. Primitive calculators
45. Ulysses and Cary
49. Female
51. *Singular of #60 Across
54. Tennis-affected joint
56. Gold, to a chemist
57. Pepsi rival
58. Fling
59. Rush job notation
60. Inevitable occurrence
61. Reduced instruction set computer
62. Alleviate
63. Old Woman’s home
64. *Jennifer Lawrence played her in eponymous 2015 movie
66. Rivoli in Paris, e.g.
