STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: WOMEN INNOVATORS

ACROSS

1. Cause for September celebration

6. Net holder

9. Island near Java

13. “Pokémon,” e.g.

14. *Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman wrote its first version in 1923, acr.

15. Archeologist’s find

16. Synagogue scroll

17. Bag in Paris

18. “Behind ____ Lines”

19. *Aviation pioneer

21. *She rebelled against sentimental novel

23. Nurses’ org.

24. Deceptive maneuver

25. Director’s cry

28. Snow and cycling helmet manufacturer

30. Low hemoglobin

35. Bryce Canyon state

37. Something to do

39. Lady’s Bella Notte date

40. Puerto ____

41. Bone hollow

43. Slang for heroin

44. Cake cover

46. ____ and drab

47. Roman robe

48. “Purple People ____,” pl.

50. Defender of skies, acr.

52. Easter lead-in

53. Attention-getting interjection

55. Pres. Truman’s 1947 creation, acr.

57. *She originated the little black dress

60. *”Hidden ____”

64. Knights’ feat of strength

65. *Mary Phelps Jacob patented the 1st modern one

67. Dickens’ Heep

68. Ladies’ fingers

69. Three strikes

70. Actress Rene

71. Crowd-sourced review platform

72. Lilliputian

73. Master of ceremonies

DOWN

1. Better than never?

2. a.k.a. midget buffalo

3. 100 cents in Ethiopia

4. D-Day beach

5. Move a picture

6. Breather

7. Investment option, acr.

8. Last European colony in China

9. Crooked

10. Sheltered, nautically

11. Trace or outline

12. Slippery surface

15. Feel indignant about something

20. Indian cuisine dip

22. *Sally Ride was 1st woman in space for this country

24. Speaker’s platform

25. *1st person to win two Nobel Prizes

26. Carthage’s ancient rival

27. Implied

29. *She developed philosophy of Objectivism

31. Formerly, formerly

32. *Home of Wesleyan College, first college chartered to grant degrees for women

33. Insect, post-metamorphosis

34. *Inventor of a newborn screening test

36. Use a whetstone

38. Caitlyn Jenner’s ex

42. Primitive calculators

45. Ulysses and Cary

49. Female

51. *Singular of #60 Across

54. Tennis-affected joint

56. Gold, to a chemist

57. Pepsi rival

58. Fling

59. Rush job notation

60. Inevitable occurrence

61. Reduced instruction set computer

62. Alleviate

63. Old Woman’s home

64. *Jennifer Lawrence played her in eponymous 2015 movie

66. Rivoli in Paris, e.g.

