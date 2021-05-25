Baseball
Central Noble falls to South Side
ALBION — In the last non-conference matchup of the year, Central Noble fell to South Side, 6-3, Monday.
Noah Christopher went all 7 innings for CN on the mound. Jaxon Copas led the Cougars with an RBI. Dylan Eggl and Cade Weber each added 2 hits.
On Saturday in North Manchester, Central Noble fell in Game 2 of a doubleheader, 10-0. Kaiden Burkhart got his first start on the varsity mound. Will Hoover came in relief. Lance Krider recorded his first varsity hit for the Cougars. In Game 1, Central Noble lost to Manchester 11-6. Hoover led the Cougars with 2 RBIs. Chase Spencer and David Hagerman led the Cougars on the mound.
On Thursday in Churubusco, the Cougars finished the NECC regular season with a 9-6 victory over the Eagles. Jackson Hoover pitched 3 innings and Copas finished the final 4 on the mound. Aidan Driebelbis and Spencer led the Cougars with 2 RBIs each. Will Hoover, Copas, Weber, Krider and Driebelbis all added 2 hits each for the Cougars.
On May 18 in Butler, Central Noble lost to conference power Eastside, 3-2. Weber went the distance on the mound for the Cougars. Eggl led the Cougars with 2 RBIs at the plate.
On May 17 in Albion, Central Noble defeated Lakewood Park, 15-6. Copas and Spencer each had 4 RBIs. Jackson Hoover, Driebelbis and Hagerman all pitched on the mound for the Cougars.
