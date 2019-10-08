WOLF LAKE — Three students suffered minor “seat-belt related injuries” when a shuttle bus heading to Central Noble Primary School in Wolf Lake slid off the road and rolled on its right side Tuesday morning.
The transport bus, which shuttles K-2 students from Central Noble Elementary in Albion to Wolf Lake each morning, had 31 students on board when it began to go off the road, slid on wet grass, went down an embankment and rolled onto its right side.
Three children received what school officials are calling “seat-belt related injuries.” The children were treated at the scene by Parkview Noble EMS and they were waiting for parents to come to the scene to determine whether they would seek further medical care. None of the children were transported by EMS to the hospital.
The bus was one of two school buses that that Central Noble School Corp. has that has seat belts.
“It definitely was a plus,” Central Noble school resource officer David Worman said. “They had to unbuckle to get out.”
The school corporation has 15 school buses.
The bus was southbound on Wolf Lake Road when the crash occurred. The driver was able to keep the bus upright as it went down the embankment and slid on the grass before it rolled over onto its right side.
The name of the bus driver has not been released at this time. She was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital and tested negative for alcohol or drugs in her system, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Worman said the bus driver has been driving for some time, and she is the regular driver for the shuttle from Albion to Central Noble Primary School in Wolf Lake.
The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police.
Another bus was brought to the scene, and the children were loaded up and taken to Central Noble Primary School.
“Student safety is a priority,” Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff said. “We are thankful for the quick response and support by local emergency personnel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.