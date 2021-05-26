ALBION — When school starts next year, the Central Noble School Corp. will be better staffed to handle the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have many kids who have fallen behind,” Superintendent Terry Gaff said during the May 18 school board meeting.
To address those additional needs, the Central Noble school board approved the hiring of Laura Scott as an additional guidance counselor for the junior/senior high and Kristen Alexander as a new guidance counselor for Central Noble Elementary School.
The board also has approved the hiring of an additional certified teacher for each of its buildings. Those certified teachers will be hired on two-year contracts and paid for through the third phase of CARES Act funding the corporation is set to receive later this year.
“This is going to be a person to come in to provide support,” Gaff said of the additional teachers, who will concentrate their time on helping students catch up.
In his overall comments to the board, Central Noble Elementary School Principal Jarred Knipper expressed his gratitude for the investment the board was making.
“I’m excited about next year,” Knipper said. “We’re going to have a lot more support for our kids. Thank you.”
The corporation has been told it will receive $1.275 million when the third phase of funding becomes available. According to Gaff, federal guidelines mandate that at least 20% of that total be used to address learning loss due to the coronavirus.
Also at its meeting May 18:
• The board approved a request for an overnight stay for the high school’s FFA group as it attends the statewide convention in Indianapolis from June 14-17.
• Central Noble Primary School Principal Robby Morgan reported his second-grade students had made a trip to Central Noble Elementary School to get acclimated to where they will be attending class next year. The trip included snacks served through the school’s regular lunch line.
“They know how to get through the line at lunch,” Morgan said.
Morgan also reported that as of May 18, next year’s kindergarten class numbered 80, a strong figure for so early in the process.
