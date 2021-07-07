ALBION — The Noble County Health Department has closed the Albion vaccination site at the Noble County Public Library. On Friday, July 2, they transitioned to become the Noble County COVID testing site. This site was formerly housed in Kendallville’s CLC (Community Learning Center). NCPL Albion will be the COVID testing site for the remainder of 2021. Entrance will be at door No. 6 at the rear of the library.
NCPL has begun taking reservations for their meeting rooms on a limited basis and will continue to do so until the end of 2021. Call your branch to talk to an administrator about room rental, availability and costs.
New materials for July have arrived with plenty of books and DVDs for all ages:
Adults: A Dog’s Hope by Casey Wilson, The Drifter by Nick Petrie, Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel, Present Danger by Elizabeth Goddard, Three Missing Days by Colleen Coble, and The Widow’s Club by Amanda Brooke.
Teens: The Bad Boy & the Tomboy by Nicole Nwosu, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson,
Meet Me at Midnight by Jessica Pennington, Ms. Marvel: Last Days (graphic novel) by G. Willow Wilson,
Star Wars: Hans Solo (graphic novel) by Marjorie Liu, and Stay With Me by Jessica Cunsolo (#2 She’s With Me).
Children: The Coldfire Curse (#1 Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly) by Jordan Quinn, The Monster Just Moved In by Timothy Knapman, Peep and Egg: I’m Not Hatching by Laura Gehl, Pup Detectives: the First Case by Felix Gumpaw, Ronan the Librarian by Tara & Becky Cattie, and Smarty Marty’s Got Game by Amy Gutierrez.
Movies on DVD: The Berenstain Bears Compete Collection (kid’s movie), Land PG-13, Minari PG-13, Wedding Every Weekend PG, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mania (kid’s movie), and
Grant: the complete miniseries from the History Channel.
TV series: Albion — Chicago Med season 5, Avilla: Anne with an E season 3, Cromwell: Raising Hope season 4.
Adult programs: Art Journaling Series continues Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. If you haven’t been to an Art Journaling class before, join us! All supplies provided. This program is for adults ages 18 and older.
Friends of the Library meeting will be Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Join us! Meeting is open to the public.
Book Club this month will discuss Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano on Thursday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Children’s programs: Summer Storytime will finish up with Tuesday, July 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. Hope to see you in the pavilion for another animal-themed program.
July Take & Make kits for kids are available! Come in and pick up your Fox craft and Teddy Bear Cootie Catchers!
Teen and Tween Take & Make kits for July will be Pony Bead animal key chains and Chalk Rockets. First-come, first-served.
The NCPL Summer Reading program ends Saturday, July 17, with grand prize winners drawn July 20.
Avilla and Cromwell branches will be closed Wednesday, July 14 for an in-service.
