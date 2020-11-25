FORT WAYNE — Trubble Brewing is kicking off the holiday season on Black Friday, hosting “ Art Gone Wild,” an event featuring artwork created by the exotic animals at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and the keepers who work with the animals to create their masterpieces.
Animal art is an enrichment activity used to engage the animals at Black Pine. Art is created using non-toxic paint. Each piece is a unique creation which is then sold through the gift shop or in this case as a fundraiser to help offset the cost of caring for the over 95 exotic animals that call Black Pine home.
The public is invited to attend the artist launch event from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne, where artwork by the tigers, primates, bears and reptiles will be on display.
“Art Gone Wild” features a silent auction, individual canvases for sale, and 10% of all funds generated from food sales will be donated back to the sanctuary. “Art Gone Wild” is a five-week show at Trubble Brewing running from Nov. 20 through Dec. 27.
This is a free event for all ages, however a reservation is recommended to ensure a spot. To reserve a table, call Trubble Brewing at 267-6082. All funds raised will directly benefit the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, a 501©3 not-for-profit.
Trubble Brewing enforces all state and local mandates related to COVID-19. All persons entering our building must wear a properly-fitted face covering.
Located on an 18-acre plot near Albion, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is the forever home to more than 60 species of animals, reptiles and birds.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is the only accredited multi species sanctuary in the Midwest. Unlike many self-professed sanctuaries and zoos, Black Pine does not buy, sell, breed or trade the animals.
