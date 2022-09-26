Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: WORLD SERIES

ACROSS

1. Gumbo pod

5. Old horse

8. “I see!”

11. *Like Yankees and Dodgers in 11 World Series

12. Kind of tale

13. Mother-of-pearl

15. *Like a pennant in wind above a ballpark

16. Foam-at-the-mouth display

17. Agenda entries

18. *League with most World Series wins

20. Oldsmobile founder

21. Two-door car

22. Legal org.

23. *2018 World Series champs famous for Green Monster

26. Dockets

30. Paul is to Simon as ___ is to Garfunkel

31. Household

34. ____-a-whirl fair ride

35. Kills a dragon

37. U.N. labor standards grp.

38. Follows a cut?

39. Certain party garb

40. Closed book

42. Repeated Latin dance step

43. Catch in a trap

45. Not like The Fonz

47. CrËme de cassis plus wine

48. Faquir, alt.spelling

50. *Only 3 World Series games in history ended in these

52. *Play-in game entry

55. Sticker on a jar

56. Rod of a hot rod

57. Sodium hydroxide

59. Falstaffian in body

60. Not quite an adult

61. World’s longest river

62. Formal wear, colloquially speaking

63. Put to the test

64. Big Bang’s original matter

DOWN

1. Not quite right

2. Caffeine-producing tree

3. Paper unit

4. Characteristic to consider

5. W.E.B Du Bois’s org.

6. Pool problem, pl.

7. “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer

8. Passed with flying colors

9. *Baseball bullpens always need good ones

10. “For ____ a jolly ...”

12. Three in one

13. She turned to stone, mythology

14. *Hometown of last year’s World Series champs

19. Hotel’s offering, pl.

22. It shows over time

23. Moisten a turkey

24. Acrylic fiber

25. Bambi and Rudolph

26. Bug-eyed

27. ‘70s music genre

28. Poetic although

29. *Objectionable action encouraged on a diamond

32. *Number of players in the field

33. Baba of “One Thousand and One Nights”

36. *1949-1953 World Series winners

38. Go to pieces

40. Be off base

41. a.k.a. Shenyang

44. Bridal path

46. Nook’s partner

48. ____-upper, as in house

49. Bradley Cooper’s 2021 movie “Nightmare ____”

50. Taboo, alt. spelling

51. Wild goat

52. Light bulb unit

53. Train track

54. Dish out

55. Parking surface

58. Skirt bottom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.