STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: WORLD SERIES
ACROSS
1. Gumbo pod
5. Old horse
8. “I see!”
11. *Like Yankees and Dodgers in 11 World Series
12. Kind of tale
13. Mother-of-pearl
15. *Like a pennant in wind above a ballpark
16. Foam-at-the-mouth display
17. Agenda entries
18. *League with most World Series wins
20. Oldsmobile founder
21. Two-door car
22. Legal org.
23. *2018 World Series champs famous for Green Monster
26. Dockets
30. Paul is to Simon as ___ is to Garfunkel
31. Household
34. ____-a-whirl fair ride
35. Kills a dragon
37. U.N. labor standards grp.
38. Follows a cut?
39. Certain party garb
40. Closed book
42. Repeated Latin dance step
43. Catch in a trap
45. Not like The Fonz
47. CrËme de cassis plus wine
48. Faquir, alt.spelling
50. *Only 3 World Series games in history ended in these
52. *Play-in game entry
55. Sticker on a jar
56. Rod of a hot rod
57. Sodium hydroxide
59. Falstaffian in body
60. Not quite an adult
61. World’s longest river
62. Formal wear, colloquially speaking
63. Put to the test
64. Big Bang’s original matter
DOWN
1. Not quite right
2. Caffeine-producing tree
3. Paper unit
4. Characteristic to consider
5. W.E.B Du Bois’s org.
6. Pool problem, pl.
7. “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer
8. Passed with flying colors
9. *Baseball bullpens always need good ones
10. “For ____ a jolly ...”
12. Three in one
13. She turned to stone, mythology
14. *Hometown of last year’s World Series champs
19. Hotel’s offering, pl.
22. It shows over time
23. Moisten a turkey
24. Acrylic fiber
25. Bambi and Rudolph
26. Bug-eyed
27. ‘70s music genre
28. Poetic although
29. *Objectionable action encouraged on a diamond
32. *Number of players in the field
33. Baba of “One Thousand and One Nights”
36. *1949-1953 World Series winners
38. Go to pieces
40. Be off base
41. a.k.a. Shenyang
44. Bridal path
46. Nook’s partner
48. ____-upper, as in house
49. Bradley Cooper’s 2021 movie “Nightmare ____”
50. Taboo, alt. spelling
51. Wild goat
52. Light bulb unit
53. Train track
54. Dish out
55. Parking surface
58. Skirt bottom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.