45 years ago, July 23, 1975
Paula Ann Forker became the bride of Kevin E. Hartman on June 28, 1975, in Merriam Christian Chapel. The Rev. Franklin Orr performed the double ring ceremony. Parents of the couple were Mr. and Mrs. Donald L. Forker and Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Hartman.
East Noble Theatre and Cole Foundation was closing their Summer Theatre ’75 season with the Broadway musical “Brigadoon.” A cast of 50 singers and dancers from a three-county area were headed by Miss Pia McLellan, Ligonier and Joe Hammer, Kendallville. Other leading roles were played by Deb Freeman and Tim Hosler of Kendallville and Tom Potter of LaGrange.
Eight Ball State University students from Noble County were among the 872 students named to the Registrar’s Roll of Honor for the spring quarter at Ball State. Area students were: Albion-Nancy E. Hile. Senior; Kendallville- John P. Abbs, Junior; Steven L. Desper, Senior; Paula A. Forker, Senior; Melanie Harrod, Senior; Carol G. Sidel, Junior; Lynette J. Weible, Senior; and Ligonier-Jane I. Elijah, Senior.
25 years ago, March 22, 1995
Brittie Baker, 92, well-known to many Noble County residents as the former Noble County nurse, had passed away on March 20, 1995, in Warren Methodist Home where she had lived since 1990.
Dairy farmers from across Noble County attended the 41st Annual Dairy Herd Improvement Association Awards at Central Noble High School. Walter Berkes was named Dairyman of the Year. The dairy herd owned by Jack Hosford and family took top honors in the High Herd-over 55 cows class for both milk and butterfat production.
Two members of the Central Noble boy’s basketball team were named to the All-Northeast Corner Conference (NECC) team. Honored by their selection to the All-Star squad were Brett Freeman and Brian (Bubba) Smith. Both were seniors.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was senior Brett Freeman. He was named to the Northeast Corner Conference boy’s basketball All-Star first team. The Cougar guard/forward was Central Noble’s leading scorer for the season, set a record for three-point shots made and free throw percentage.
Jim and Steve Earnhart of Albion received an award at the Annual Breeder’s Association Banquet at Purdue University. The banquet was held to recognize outstanding contributors to the livestock industry. The Earnharts received, “The Nash Trophy for Boar of the Year.”
Victoria Young, a fifth-grader in Mr. Fitzpatrick’s class at Wolf Lake Elementary, won second place overall in the fifth- and sixth-grade division of the Design An Ad Contest. Victoria received a prize of $50 for her drawing.
10 years ago, March 24, 2010
Three Republican candidates for Noble County Sheriff, Les Alligood, Doug Harp and Max Weber, squared off during a question and answer forum hosted by the Noble County Young Republican Organization. The forum was moderated by Abby Lindsey, the Young Republican President.
Brandon Bitting was tapped for Central Noble’s head football coach, Dan Gibbon, middle school golf coach; Jared Owen, JV softball coach; Matt Stump, middle school boys assistant; Brice Gaff, middle school boys track assistant; middle school girls track assistant, Andrea Pretorious; and varsity assistant baseball coach, Zachary Brown.
The Studio Board of Directors voted to hire Nathon Becker as the Christian Youth Center’s first program director.
Clarence McCormick of Avilla, self-employed in the construction industry, had purchased a $20 Island Jewel ticket form Meijer Store on Lima Road, Fort Wayne. When he scratched off the ticket it revealed a $1,000,000 annuity (paid in annual installments over 30 years). He planned to put the money in the bank for his retirement.
David and Tamara Campbell of Albion, were recipients of the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award that a volunteer can receive from the Anthony Wayne Area Boy Scout Council.
Army Specialist Logan L. Beckwith had returned to Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, after being deployed in Afghanistan for one year. He was one of 3,500 members of the 4th Airborne Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division stationed at Fort Richardson. The specialist was a 2007 graduate of Northridge High School, Middlebury.
The NECC Girls All-Conference teams were announced with three Central Noble girls named to the team. Tori Brown was named Girls All-Conference and Bethany Woods and Amy Van Gessel were Honorable-Mention.
Senior Tori Brown was the big winner at the Winter Sports Awards Banquet. Tori won seven awards. She received four small trophies for Most Rebounds, Best Free Throw Percentage, Most Steals and Best Two-Point Field Goal Percentage. She also received two plaques for Co-Best Offensive and Best Defensive Player on the team. Then a large plaque for Most Single Season Rebounds which Tori finished with 219. This beat Jennifer Grawcock’s 187 that was the old Central Noble girls basketball record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.