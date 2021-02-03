ALBION — Crime is going to happen.
But it’s less likely to happen, obviously6 if a police officer is present.
In a strange, coronavirus-inspired 2020, most crime categories took a dip compared to 2019 numbers, according to the report released by Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, and it wasn’t just the pandemic which led to the drop — it was proactive work by the Albion Police Department.
Each call for assistance within the town limits is placed into a category by dispatchers at Noble County’s E-911 Dispatch Center. Someone who calls in a report of a burglary, for example, is logged as such, even if an investigation reveals no burglary has taken place.
Among the statistics gleaned from those calls to dispatch:
• Burglaries reported dropped from 12 in 2019 to 7 in 2020, a decrease of 41.7%.
• Criminal mischief reports were down 21.9%, from 32 in 2019 to 25 in 2020.
• Complaints of drug activity dropped from 25 in 2019 to 14 in 2020, a decrease of 44%.
• The number of suspicious activity, person and vehicle calls dropped from 299 to 240, a drop of 19.7%.
Cole said during bad stretches when the pandemic was particularly high, Albion became almost a ghost town.
“There was nobody moving around town,” Cole said. “As long as I’ve been doing this, it’s been so different. At times it was quiet — it’s kind of eerie.”
The scarcity of traffic during some stretches might have accounted for a drop in traffic stops made by Albion officers. In 2019, the office made 422 stops. In 2020, that number dropped to 339, a decrease of 19.7%.
That lower number does not mean Albion officers were less active.
Cole’s annual report also lists how many business security checks were performed by officers. In 2019, officers performed 3,504 such checks, verifying doors were locked and the premises was secure. In 2020, that number jumped to 6,472, an increase of 84.7%.
If police officers are spending their nights making sure doors are locked and nothing is otherwise amiss, breaking into a business becomes more risky for criminals.
Cole told the Albion Town Council during its Jan. 26 meeting that his officers are popping up in expected places at unexpected times as they patrol, avoiding a routine that would be decipherable by police. They are also being more visible, preventing crime instead of waiting in the station for the next call.
“Our guys are out there and being seen,” Cole said. “They are there being proactive instead of just waiting for calls.”
There were some types of calls in the annual reports that went up in 2020, and those might be directly pandemic related. People being cooped up together isn’t always a good thing.
The number of domestic calls Albion officers responded to increased from 46 to 50, an increase of 8.7%. The number fights reported also went higher, from 11 to 14. Noise complaints also went up, from 16 in 2019 to 23 a year ago.
Advice for secure 2021
Cole said if people want to help the police, they can do their part by making sure their doors and windows are locked, making it more difficult for would-be criminals.
Cole also encouraged citizens to lock their car doors, and to not keep valuable in their car, particularly where they can be easily seen by someone looking in the windows.
