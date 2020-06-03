STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: LAWYER LINGO

ACROSS

1. Requests

5. Pub dispenser

8. Feline sound

11. HGTV’s “____ or Flop”

12. Ferdinand, e.g.

13. Like a ghost

14. *Pro ____, or in proportion

15. Miscellany

16. *Elsewhere

17. *Response to #51 Across?

19. Cher has one

20. Marine enchantress

21. Not tac nor toe

22. *Not underwear!

25. *Battery’s companion

29. Literary “even”

30. “____ it ____,” or go full force

33. Quartet minus one

34. Greyish brown

36. Common conjunction

37. Ban from school, e.g.

38. Homesteader’s measurement

39. Complete failure

41. “Stand and Deliver” singer

42. Relating to breastbone

44. Spectacle venues

46. Marcia’s jealous sister

47. Type of assistant, for short

49. Sudden and brilliant success

51. *Courtroom protest

55. Like blue sky

56. Twins, e.g.

57. Was a passenger

58. Shirking work

59. Volcano in Sicily

60. All over again

61. *____ se or ____ tem

62. Bear’s hangout

63. Quiet attention grabber

DOWN

1. Big do

2. Eastern European

3. Toy with a tail

4. Thinly spread

5. Tutu fabric

6. Mork from Ork

7. Walk, as through mud

8. Cripple

9. Major European river

10. Ancient Chinese dynasty

12. Stock exchange, in Paris

13. Mollify

16. Anisette, for short

18. Often precedes through, to search

21. Cough syrup amt.

22. Greek Bs

23. Don’t just stand there!

24. Habituate

25. Gives a hand

26. Of a city

27. Tarzan’s swing rope

28. *Reasons to sue

31. Peacock’s pride

32. Genetic initials

35. *Lie made under oath

37. Pre-Ionic

39. Belieber or Parrothead, e.g.

40. Usually not allowed in court

43. Back of the neck

45. *To lure into a compromising act

47. *To annul or suspend

48. Jinn or genie

49. Old Russian autocrat

50. Anis-flavored aperitif

51. Newspaper piece

52. Atom that lost an electron, pl.

53. Words from Wordsworth, pl.

54. Type of salamander

55. European peak

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.