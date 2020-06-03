STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: LAWYER LINGO
ACROSS
1. Requests
5. Pub dispenser
8. Feline sound
11. HGTV’s “____ or Flop”
12. Ferdinand, e.g.
13. Like a ghost
14. *Pro ____, or in proportion
15. Miscellany
16. *Elsewhere
17. *Response to #51 Across?
19. Cher has one
20. Marine enchantress
21. Not tac nor toe
22. *Not underwear!
25. *Battery’s companion
29. Literary “even”
30. “____ it ____,” or go full force
33. Quartet minus one
34. Greyish brown
36. Common conjunction
37. Ban from school, e.g.
38. Homesteader’s measurement
39. Complete failure
41. “Stand and Deliver” singer
42. Relating to breastbone
44. Spectacle venues
46. Marcia’s jealous sister
47. Type of assistant, for short
49. Sudden and brilliant success
51. *Courtroom protest
55. Like blue sky
56. Twins, e.g.
57. Was a passenger
58. Shirking work
59. Volcano in Sicily
60. All over again
61. *____ se or ____ tem
62. Bear’s hangout
63. Quiet attention grabber
DOWN
1. Big do
2. Eastern European
3. Toy with a tail
4. Thinly spread
5. Tutu fabric
6. Mork from Ork
7. Walk, as through mud
8. Cripple
9. Major European river
10. Ancient Chinese dynasty
12. Stock exchange, in Paris
13. Mollify
16. Anisette, for short
18. Often precedes through, to search
21. Cough syrup amt.
22. Greek Bs
23. Don’t just stand there!
24. Habituate
25. Gives a hand
26. Of a city
27. Tarzan’s swing rope
28. *Reasons to sue
31. Peacock’s pride
32. Genetic initials
35. *Lie made under oath
37. Pre-Ionic
39. Belieber or Parrothead, e.g.
40. Usually not allowed in court
43. Back of the neck
45. *To lure into a compromising act
47. *To annul or suspend
48. Jinn or genie
49. Old Russian autocrat
50. Anis-flavored aperitif
51. Newspaper piece
52. Atom that lost an electron, pl.
53. Words from Wordsworth, pl.
54. Type of salamander
55. European peak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.