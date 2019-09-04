STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: GEOMETRY 101

ACROSS

1. Say without thinking

6. Abscess contents

9. Fictional Griffin and actual Ryan

13. Witty one-____

14. ____ Khan

15. Swan of the “Twilight” series

16. Carl Jung’s inner self

17. What is the reason?

18. Painter’s support

19. *Six-sided polygon

21. *Type of triangle

23. Appetizer in a blanket

24. Brooding

25. *___pendicular lines

28. Ghana monetary unit

30. Star of Raffi’s song

35. Instead of written

37. “Formerly,” formerly

39. Archeologist’s find

40. Cusco valley dweller, once

41. *Plane to 2D is like ____ to 3D

43. Shade of beige

44. Daughter of a sibling

46. ____ dream

47. Same as Celt

48. Mother of Calcutta

50. Capital of Ukraine

52. Robert Burns’ “Comin’ Thro’ the ____”

53. Classic board game

55. Unruly bunch

57. *Pythagoras’ ____

61. Archipelago constituents

65. Donkey in Mexico

66. Auction proposal

68. Seize a throne

69. Scatter

70. The day before

71. “Prepare to meet your ____!”

72. Boot-wearing feline

73. Swedish shag rug

74. Lament for the dead

DOWN

1. Ho-hum

2. *Straight and infinitely extended

3. Type of operating system

4. Remake a map

5. Opposite of comic

6. Weakest in chess

7. “Gross!”

8. One’s assertion

9. Square one?

10. Additional

11. Campbell of “Rhinestone Cowboy” fame

12. White one at Macy’s

15. Bringer of news, e.g.

20. S-shaped moldings

22. Mowgli to Raksha in “The Jungle Book”

24. Feeling of aversion

25. *It has no dimensions, only position

26. “Sesame Street” regular

27. Mario Andretti or Niki Lauda

29. Between stop and roll

31. Potato’s soup mate

32. H. pylori consequence

33. Like a stereotypical girl

34. *Not right or obtuse

36. Spike punch, e.g.

38. Cone-shaped quarters

42. Regards

45. Real estate sale agreement

49. Type of brew

51. *Length x width x height

54. Earthy color

56. Primary

57. Cookbook amt.

58. Rwanda’s majority

59. Does something wrong

60. Loads from lodes

61. Brainchild

62. Heat in a microwave

63. Fortune-telling coffee stuff

64. Light on one’s feet

67. Like Brown league

