STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: GEOMETRY 101
ACROSS
1. Say without thinking
6. Abscess contents
9. Fictional Griffin and actual Ryan
13. Witty one-____
14. ____ Khan
15. Swan of the “Twilight” series
16. Carl Jung’s inner self
17. What is the reason?
18. Painter’s support
19. *Six-sided polygon
21. *Type of triangle
23. Appetizer in a blanket
24. Brooding
25. *___pendicular lines
28. Ghana monetary unit
30. Star of Raffi’s song
35. Instead of written
37. “Formerly,” formerly
39. Archeologist’s find
40. Cusco valley dweller, once
41. *Plane to 2D is like ____ to 3D
43. Shade of beige
44. Daughter of a sibling
46. ____ dream
47. Same as Celt
48. Mother of Calcutta
50. Capital of Ukraine
52. Robert Burns’ “Comin’ Thro’ the ____”
53. Classic board game
55. Unruly bunch
57. *Pythagoras’ ____
61. Archipelago constituents
65. Donkey in Mexico
66. Auction proposal
68. Seize a throne
69. Scatter
70. The day before
71. “Prepare to meet your ____!”
72. Boot-wearing feline
73. Swedish shag rug
74. Lament for the dead
DOWN
1. Ho-hum
2. *Straight and infinitely extended
3. Type of operating system
4. Remake a map
5. Opposite of comic
6. Weakest in chess
7. “Gross!”
8. One’s assertion
9. Square one?
10. Additional
11. Campbell of “Rhinestone Cowboy” fame
12. White one at Macy’s
15. Bringer of news, e.g.
20. S-shaped moldings
22. Mowgli to Raksha in “The Jungle Book”
24. Feeling of aversion
25. *It has no dimensions, only position
26. “Sesame Street” regular
27. Mario Andretti or Niki Lauda
29. Between stop and roll
31. Potato’s soup mate
32. H. pylori consequence
33. Like a stereotypical girl
34. *Not right or obtuse
36. Spike punch, e.g.
38. Cone-shaped quarters
42. Regards
45. Real estate sale agreement
49. Type of brew
51. *Length x width x height
54. Earthy color
56. Primary
57. Cookbook amt.
58. Rwanda’s majority
59. Does something wrong
60. Loads from lodes
61. Brainchild
62. Heat in a microwave
63. Fortune-telling coffee stuff
64. Light on one’s feet
67. Like Brown league
