ALBION — If you are a detective, or a real mystery solver at heart, Live Clue being offered as part of Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s Scare on the Square is the game for you. Teams of up to six people are encouraged to enter in the fun on Friday.
Get your team together and meet at the Police Booth at the corner of Main and Orange streets at 5:30 p.m. You will receive the game rules and instructions then set off to solve the mystery. Entry is free.
While wandering around Courthouse Square to visit the Albion businesses who have agreed to participate, team players try to solve the mystery of who perpetrated the crime, by which weapon, and in what downtown Albion business it occurred. We appreciate the participation of the following businesses: Newman Law Firm, Assurance Title, A Thyme to Remember, Black and Ramer, Strand, 110 W. Main, Albion Pizza Depot and Hughes Insurance Group. Live Clue cards are given to each team, but this is still not enough to solve the mystery.
Live Clue players ask questions at each location to help them determine by who, where, and with what they think the murder took place. The game continues and intensifies as more and more clues are given. When a team believes they have solved the mystery, they return to the Police Booth with their answer.
The first team to determine the correct location, perpetrator and weapon is the winner. Chamber bucks for the winning teams.
If this sounds like fun, get your family members or a group of friends together as a team. Sign up your team in advance by calling Mary Ann Troutner at 564-0341 or come out at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and join in the excitement and challenge of solving the mystery.
Returning for the second year, MISS Magnolia The fortune teller will appear at the gazebo from 5-6 p.m.
Sign up for the ever popular, Trunk or Treat. Have your church, organization or business involved in the Trunk or Treat activity. Please contact Emma Spink at 667-4491. A prize will be given for the best decorated car. All candy is to be commercially packaged. Prize for the best decorated trunk.
New events for this year are, photo areas for families, pre-packaged coloring activity for the kids and pumpkin weight guessing games.
The majority of activities will take place from 5-7 p.m.
