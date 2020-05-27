45 years ago, Sept. 10, 1975
The Central Noble Marching Cougars placed first in the Strawberry Valley Days parade in Ligonier.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Gregory were celebrating their 46th wedding anniversary with an open house held at the Gregory’s home in Albion. They had six children and 13 grandchildren to help them celebrate. Earl, age 73, and Irene, 64, lived in Rexville, Kentucky, until 1941, during that year the family moved to northeastern Indiana.
The well-known and talented Singletons of Albion were going to be playing at the Legion Hall. Helen Singleton Harris would be playing the piano, Arthur of South Bend playing the trumpet and John of Albion would be on the drums.
Indiana & Michigan Electric Company announced that the initial generating unit at its Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant on the shore of Lake Michigan at Bridgman had been declared in commercial operation.
The Noble County 4-H members selling livestock at the Noble County Fair thanked the 660 buyers for their support at the 1975 4-H Livestock Auction: 206 swine; 109 steers; 53 sheep and 28 rabbits were sold for a total of $90,128.73.
The following auctioneers of Noble County donated their services to conduct the 4-H Livestock Auction: Clair Archer, Clarence Barnhart, Avon Klopfenstein, Joe Parker, Rex Munson, Ray Addis, Pete Peters and Jerry Grogg.
25 years ago, May 10, 1995
Juniors Jami Freeman and Jess Reeve were named Prom Princess and Prince and Donny Mullins and Lindy Reeve were crowned Prom King and Queen at the 1995 Prom Grand March.
In a letter dated May 8, 1995, from Linda Speakman, Executive Director of The Dekko Foundation, she stated, “We are pleased to announce the Central Noble School corporation has been chosen as The Dekko Foundation’s next technology grant project.” In phase one of the grant approximately one-half of the certified staff at Central Noble would receive a computer for the classroom and one to be placed in their home, provide training, provide some software and assist in development of a plan to integrate technology into the curriculum.
On May 24, 1995, the Noble County Association for Retarded Citizens Inc. would celebrate 25 years of service to the Noble County community with an open house
The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Mr. and Mrs. Jack D. Norris were hosting an open house at the Albion American Legion Post on May 21, 1995, in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. Jack D. Norris and Ruth E. Weber were married May 19, 1945, in Wolf Lake.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Wendy Perlich. Perlich logged four individual first places and one relay win in two track meets. Perlich won the 800 meters twice, the 400 meters dash once, the 1,600 meters and ran a leg on the Cougars’ 1,600-meter relay team.
Nick Grawcock tied his own school record as he fired a 36 leading the Cougar golf team to an easy double victory over Lakeland and Westview.
Roger and Mary Owen were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on May 13, 1995. They were united in marriage on May 13, 1970, at the Cromwell Methodist Church by the Rev. Dwight Stoner.
10 years ago, May 12, 2010
Five bronze statues had been placed in Ligonier by generous donors. Also, there were 20 large murals painted on buildings around Ligonier. A map was available at the Ligonier Visitors Bureau as a guide with information about all the sights. It was like visiting an art museum and it was free.
The mood was somber and emotional at times at the Central Noble Community School Corporation Board meeting as they met in a special session to announce budget reductions for the 2010-2011 school year. Jobs would be eliminated and salaries reduced.
Appolinia (Abby) Frey, daughter of Richard and Bridget Frey of Kendallville and a 2004 graduate of Central Noble High School, had earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Butler University in Indianapolis, graduating with high honors in pharmacy. She was honored on the Dean’s list multiple semesters and was twice named to the Top 100 and Top 10 Most Outstanding Students lists. She planned to attend Indiana University School of Medicine in the fall of 2010 and had accepted a part-time position with CVS/pharmacy as a pharmacist.
Emma Lawson, a kindergarten student at Albion Elementary School, had donated 16 inches of her hair to Locks of Love. She was the daughter of Steve and Kathy Lawson.
Molly Cripe of West Noble High School and Sage Knopp of Central Noble High School were selected to receive Ivy Tech College’s prestigious Chancellor’s Scholarship. Each student would receive $6,000 ($3,000 per academic year) toward college tuition and fees should they choose Ivy Tech.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was sophomore Justin Coney. Justin threw the shot put 50’ 8” breaking the old record of 49’ 11” set by Jim Might in 1975 at the Garrett track meet. Justin had been showing strong leadership in the field events throughout the 2010 season.
