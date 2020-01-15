Begin the new year with a little help from the Noble County Public Library with some new adult programs along with the continuation of old favorites as well as new books, movies and audio books.
Items have also been added to the “Library of Things,” including a turntable and record albums and a CD boom box-type player.
During January, these new materials will be available:
Adult: “The Artful Parent: Simple Ways to Fill Your Family’s Life with Art & Creativity” by Jean Van’t Hul; “Final Option” by Clive Cussler, “Genesis” by Robin Cook, “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes, “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts and “Wonder Art Workshop” by Sally Haughey.
Teen: “The Final Four” by Paul Volponi, “Justice League: Trinity War” by Geoff Johns, et al, “No Place Like Here” by Christina June, “Riverdale: Get Out of Town” by Micol Ostow, “The Voice in My Head” by Dana L. Davis and “With Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo.
Children: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney, “How to Catch a Mermaid” by Adam Wallace, “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier, “If I Built a School” by Chris Van Duesen, “Koala is Not a Bear” by Kristin L. Gray and “Not Quite Snow White” by Ashley Franklin.
Movies on DVD: “Butterbean’s Café” Nickelodeon (kid’s movie), “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” rated PG, “Hustlers” rated R, “Mary” (not rated), “The Reliant” (not rated) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” rated R.
TV series
Albion: “The Big Bang Theory” season 12, Poldark season 5.
Avilla: “Star Trek: Discovery” season 2, “Titans: the Complete First Season.”
Cromwell: “Blue Bloods” season 9, “Yellowstone” season 2.
Children’s programs in January:
Story Times are on Tuesdays Jan. 21 and 28 at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays, Jan. 23 & 30 at 6 p.m. There will be a dinosaur theme this month!
P.A.L.S. will be Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:00 p.m. It will be a snow theme with two books to choose from.
Afterschool Unplugged will be Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. We’ll be enjoying cold weather activities! We will warm up by making hot cocoa slime and marshmallow forts! These programs are at CN Primary School in Wolf Lake and CN Elementary School in Albion: Jan. 21,CN Primary 2nd grade, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 28, CN Elementary 3rd-5th grades, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Teens and Tweens programs: Snack Crate will be open Thursday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m. Where will our taste buds take us this month? Come to The Vault to find out!
By request, we will be offering up to three Jelly Roll Rugs classes on three different dates. Sign up for classes during the last week of January for these cute and easy Jelly Roll Rugs! Must register to attend as there are only three spaces per class.
