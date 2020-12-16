44 years ago, April 21, 1976
Albert J. Kuster, 63, an attorney in Ligonier for 25 years, had passed away.
A team of York Township 4-Hers won the Noble County 4-H and FFA Livestock Judging Contest. Thirty-two boys and girls participated. Classes of beef, sheep and swine were judged. The York Township team included: Todd Fisher, David Gorsuch, Darrin Parker and Jon Edwards. Their coach was Tony Price.
Central Noble golfers beat West Noble in golf 180-171 and defeated Leo 174-159. (No names or individual scores were given.)
The Central Noble track team beat Fremont 101-25 and defeated Hamilton for its fifth win. (Again, no individual scores were given.)
General Telephone announced that in order to meet expected growth in the number of customers requesting telephone service, 200 additional telephone lines were being added to switching facilities in Albion. The new lines would cost nearly $29,000.
25 years ago, Nov. 6, 1995
A 1959 adoption resulted in a lawsuit claiming that the Noble County Department of Public Welfare negligently withheld important information concerning medical and family history concerning a male child adopted in July 1959. The child involved was now 39 years old. A 1993 law that opened adoption records to the public gave grounds to pursue the case. The following details were kept from the adopting parents: (1) During the course of the pregnancy, the birth mother contracted measles. (2) At the time of conception the child’s birth mother was 12 years old. (3) The child’s birth mother had an IQ of approximately 86. (4) The father of the child was the birth mother’s 14-year-old brother.
Wolf Lake Christmas Decorating Contest winners were: Tom and Sharon Fear, first place; Kevin and Betsy Marshall, second place; and third place went to Dan and Lisa Lock.
Looking to the future, the Board of Directors of the Noble County Public Library purchased Lot 28 in Wolf Lake. Located at the corner of U.S. 33 and Washington Street, the lot had a building on it which could be converted to a branch library.
Bob Macy, who was basketball coach at Albion High School from 1955-1960, was being inducted to the Hall of Fame. Members of Macy’s 1960 Albion Trojan sectional winning team were: Maury McIntyre, Ronnie Pyle, Jon Brown, Bill McClanahan, James Grayless, David Koenig, John Winebrenner, Bert Mawhorter, Ormin Brown and Danny Workman with Carl Graber as assistant coach.
Cale Hoover was Central Noble High School’s Athlete of the Week. A senior wrestler, Hover went a perfect 5-0 to capture the 145-pound weight class at the Lakeland Super-dual match.
Cody Perlich was the recipient of a $50 savings bond presented by Campbell & Fetter Bank for his winning entry in the Hometown Christmas Drawing Contest. Cody was the son of Allan and Diane Perlich and a second grade student in Mrs. Paul’s class at Albion Elementary School.
10 years ago, Dec. 8, 2010
Central Noble agriculture students had been working very hard to raise 100 poinsettias for the Christmas season. The students had been raising them as a class project and also as part of an FFA fundraiser.
A lake-effect snowstorm reached from Lake Michigan into Noble County, causing chaos among surprised drivers who hadn’t had to drive on snow for awhile. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department recorded 27 accidents between noon and 9 p.m.
On Jan. 1, 2011, the baby boomers would be turning 65. On average a baby boomer would turn 65 every 7–8 seconds for the next 18 years-about 12,000 every day. For the first time in history, people aged 65 and older would soon outnumber children under the age of 5.
Central Noble’s high school varsity boys basketball team was Athlete of the Week. The Cougars defeated the Angola Hornets 58-46 for the first Central Noble victory over conference foe Angola in recent memory. Three Cougars ended the contest in double figures. Nick McCoy drilled four two-point baskets, two three-pointers and went two of four from the charity stripe to lead all scorers with 16 points. Alex Vice added 15 points with five field goals, one three-pointers and two of four from the line. Austin Pulver’s four field goals and one three-pointer were good for 11 points on the night. Tyler Skinner’s nine points, Lance Conrad’s four points and three points from Miles Merriman finished the Cougar scoring.
Giran (Jake) and Amber Kunkel of Albion announced the birth of a son, Braydon Keith Kunkel. Braydon joins siblings Kayla Renee, 11; Giran Keith Jr., 9; and Kylea Ray, 3.
