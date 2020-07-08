ALBION — One parent’s concern over how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic might affect the coming school year led to a rezoning request Wednesday at the Albion Plan Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Jaclyn Diehm had come to the town seeking a rezoning from Industrial Heavy to Commercial Highway. Such a designation would allow Diehm to open up a beauty shop in her garage in the 1100 block of East Main Street.
A beauty shop is not allowed in an Industrial Heavy-zoned area.
Town Manager Tena Woenker consulted with Town Attorney Steve Clouse and Albion Plan Commission president Scott Cole about the issue, since the zoning designation appeared to be inappropriate for not only Diehm’s home, but three other parcels in the 1100 block of East Main Street as well as the property at 101 East Park Drive.
“It appeared that whole area needed corrected,” Cole said.
Diehm said COVID-19 concerns spurred her to seek a way to potentially keep her school aged children home this school year.
“I want something so that my children can be home with me,” Diehm said.
Diehm told the plan commission she would only plan to be open one or two days per week.
Plan commission member Mike McCoy made a motion to send on a positive recommendation to the town council regarding the rezoning. Member Mike Selby provided the second. The measure passed unanimously.
The town council could begin the adoption process of the zoning change via ordinance at its July 14 meeting. Two readings of the ordinance are required before the change becomes official.
The second vote could also come July 14 if the council passes a measure to waive the requirement of waiting until its next meeting for second reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.