STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THE BEATLES
ACROSS
1. Patsy, e.g.
6. Olden-day aerosol can propellant, acr.
9. Between generations
13. Reduction/oxidation portmanteau
14. ____ Tsu
15. Page or Grable
16. Out in the open
17. Legal org.
18. Often-missed humor
19. *”Nowhere man, the world is at your ____”
21. *”...love was such an easy game ____ ____”
23. *”____ time at all, all you gotta do is call...”
24. *One more than The Beatles
25. 2019, Year of the ____
28. Shell and its contents
30. Showing on TV
35. Mars, to the Greeks
37. “On a ____” or carefree
39. Rock bottom
40. Asian weight unit
41. Gladiator venue
43. Site of Leaning Tower
44. Zero calorie sweetener
46. Arab ruler
47. Zac Brown Band’s 2008 hit
48. Tight-____
50. H or O in H2O, e.g.
52. ____ the season!
53. Word type
55. Booking photograph
57. *”...take a sad song and make it ____”
60. *”...____, it’s been a long cold lonely winter”
64. 2 halves of a diameter
65. Sis’ sibling
67. Sign of a saint, pl.
68. Financial backer
69. Summer mo.
70. *”..., but you can ____ how to play the game”
71. Pressure inducer
72. Born, in society pages
73. Synchronizes, for short
DOWN
1. Gator’s cousin
2. To the left, prefix
3. Footnote word
4. Norman Bates’ Mother
5. Opposite of extinct
6. Decked out
7. *Like The Four
8. Raccoon’s South American cousin
9. *”...listen to my story all about the ____ who came to stay?”
10. Dwarf buffalo
11. Small and weak
12. Stratego piece S
15. Deliver via Keystone
20. Spiral-horned African antelope
22. Spermatozoa counterpart
24. Supervisor
25. *”Yesterday” star
26. Baghdad resident
27. “Faster!” to a horse
29. *”...and if she’s beside me I know I need never ____”
31. Wholly engrossed
32. “The ____,” Dostoyevsky’s novel
33. One born to Japanese immigrants
34. *”Jojo left his home in Tucson, Arizona for some California ____”
36. Dueler’s blow
38. Opposite of purl
42. Something in the air
45. Dal seed
49. Anonymous John
51. Street artist’s masterpiece
54. City-like
56. Sticky
57. Misery cause
58. U2 guitarist
59. Wedding cake part
60. Venetian magistrate
61. A Flock of Seagulls’ 1982 hit
62. Narcotics agent
63. Singular of gentes
64. Drake’s genre
66. Parisian way
