STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THE BEATLES

ACROSS

1. Patsy, e.g.

6. Olden-day aerosol can propellant, acr.

9. Between generations

13. Reduction/oxidation portmanteau

14. ____ Tsu

15. Page or Grable

16. Out in the open

17. Legal org.

18. Often-missed humor

19. *”Nowhere man, the world is at your ____”

21. *”...love was such an easy game ____ ____”

23. *”____ time at all, all you gotta do is call...”

24. *One more than The Beatles

25. 2019, Year of the ____

28. Shell and its contents

30. Showing on TV

35. Mars, to the Greeks

37. “On a ____” or carefree

39. Rock bottom

40. Asian weight unit

41. Gladiator venue

43. Site of Leaning Tower

44. Zero calorie sweetener

46. Arab ruler

47. Zac Brown Band’s 2008 hit

48. Tight-____

50. H or O in H2O, e.g.

52. ____ the season!

53. Word type

55. Booking photograph

57. *”...take a sad song and make it ____”

60. *”...____, it’s been a long cold lonely winter”

64. 2 halves of a diameter

65. Sis’ sibling

67. Sign of a saint, pl.

68. Financial backer

69. Summer mo.

70. *”..., but you can ____ how to play the game”

71. Pressure inducer

72. Born, in society pages

73. Synchronizes, for short

DOWN

1. Gator’s cousin

2. To the left, prefix

3. Footnote word

4. Norman Bates’ Mother

5. Opposite of extinct

6. Decked out

7. *Like The Four

8. Raccoon’s South American cousin

9. *”...listen to my story all about the ____ who came to stay?”

10. Dwarf buffalo

11. Small and weak

12. Stratego piece S

15. Deliver via Keystone

20. Spiral-horned African antelope

22. Spermatozoa counterpart

24. Supervisor

25. *”Yesterday” star

26. Baghdad resident

27. “Faster!” to a horse

29. *”...and if she’s beside me I know I need never ____”

31. Wholly engrossed

32. “The ____,” Dostoyevsky’s novel

33. One born to Japanese immigrants

34. *”Jojo left his home in Tucson, Arizona for some California ____”

36. Dueler’s blow

38. Opposite of purl

42. Something in the air

45. Dal seed

49. Anonymous John

51. Street artist’s masterpiece

54. City-like

56. Sticky

57. Misery cause

58. U2 guitarist

59. Wedding cake part

60. Venetian magistrate

61. A Flock of Seagulls’ 1982 hit

62. Narcotics agent

63. Singular of gentes

64. Drake’s genre

66. Parisian way

