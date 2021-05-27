ALBION — The Albion Town Council formed a committee which will recommend what kind of assistance — if any — it feels the town should contribute to help a local developer begin to finish off the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
Keith Leatherman, of Monarch Development, appeared before the council Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting. Leatherman asked the town for help in getting the infrastructure finished off for the first 10 homes in the last section of the Village of White Oaks.
“We want to move forward with it,” Leatherman said. “Albion needs homes. My heart is in the town of Albion. I want to see it grow.”
But with rising construction costs, Leatherman’s company asked for the town’s assistance, either monetarily or through the purchase of materials or the use of town labor or perhaps a monetary donation which would be returned to the town as each of the 10 lots are sold.
“I’m asking for help,” Leatherman said. “If there’s any way the town can help us.”
The council eventually formed a committee to come up with a proposal to bring before the entire council for its consideration. Those appointed to the committee were Councilmen Darold Smolinske and John Morr, Town Manager Tena Woenker, Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby and town attorney Steve Clouse.
During a lengthy discussion of the issue, Leatherman tossed out a figure of the town coming up with $5,000 per lot to get the infrastructure finished. As each lot is sold is a home builder, the town would recoup that $5,000.
“The money can be returned to the town that it invests,” Leatherman told the council.
Woenker said such agreements as the one Leatherman is proposing are “relatively common,” but mostly in larger communities.
Such an agreement would be the first of its kind between a developer and the town of Albion, and that had the council wary.
“I’m cautious because it’s not something we’ve done before,” Council president Vicki Jellison said. “It’s a tough decision.”
Morr expressed concern that the town would be setting a precedent it would have to follow with future developers. Coming up with the $50,000 Leatherman requested might be feasible, but if a developer wanted a similar loan for 100 lots at $5,000 apiece the town couldn’t afford that.
“We’ve raised the expectations of developers that came to town,” Morr said if the town made such a financial investment in Monarch Development’s infrastructure.
Morr asked Leatherman why he didn’t take out a loan based on the equity of the property to get the needed funds to complete the infrastructure.
“I don’t want to go into debt,” Leatherman said. “I’m 77.”
“We’re going into debt for you” if the town pays you to finish the infrastructure, Morr responded.
One of the items needed to prep the site for home building is the installation of asphalt streets with concrete curbing. Woenker pointed out that the town would be taking over the streets once they are completed anyway, and would basically be paying for them to be constructed — and getting the money back when each lot is sold.
Councilman Don Shultz said he is in favor of residential development.
“More homes means more tax revenue,” Shultz said, “means more kids to help the school.”
At the end of the discussion, the decision was made to form the committee to take a closer look at the issue and come up with a proposal.
“This is a lot to take in,” Jellison said. “We just need to be cautious and project ourselves.”
The next phase of the Village of White Oaks has been a long time coming.
During the Albion Town Council meeting Nov. 12, 2019, then-Town Manager Stefen Wynn reported the town had brokered a deal with Leatherman to provide $2,500 to help tap into the town’s sewer main to allow for more homes to be built in Phase III-IV of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
During the Sept. 10, 2019, Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
Then in October of that year, the development hit a snag when an attempt to tie into the town’s sewer system succeeded — then pulled away as earth was moved from around the project.
The town eventually came up with $2,500 to help fix that particular problem, but the problems didn’t stop there.
On March 23, the town council discussed Granite Ridge Builders’ decision to pull out of an agreement the company had reached with Monarch Development to build 10 homes at the Village of White Oaks.
The council did not offer any details at that time about what had caused the home builder to pull out.
Lonnie Norris, vice president for sales at Granite Ridge Builders, said in March it came down to how much it would cost the company to get the infrastructure installed to make building possible.
“We just weren’t happy with the development costs,” Norris said Wednesday.
If development costs were lowered, the company still has an interest in building in Albion, Norris said. But he added the company has “never been this busy in our lives” and that finding resources to complete the deal could be difficult.
Granite Ridge is working on another development in Noble County, building in the Park Meadow subdivision near Kenney Park in Ligonier.
The development of the next phase of the Village of White Oaks had been more than a year in the making, but it finally looked like more homes would be built. In the council’s Jan. 26 meeting, Woenker said Monarch Development had reached a deal with Granite Ridge Builders.
The deal called for Granite Ridge to build 10 homes at the Village of White Oaks.
