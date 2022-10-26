On Oct. 28
• Scare on the Square — The Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s Scare on the Square event will take place from 5:30-7:30 around the Noble County Courthouse Square.
On Oct. 29
• Wolf Lake VFW Halloween Party — VFW Wolf Lake Post 4717 is having a Halloween Party 6-10 p.m.. There will be food, drinks, music and a Halloween costume contest. Open to the public on Saturdays. The post will be handing out candy for trick or treating and will have chili from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
On Oct. 31
• Trick-or-Treating and Party — The town of Albion will hold its annual trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. The Albion Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Halloween Party at the Albion Fire Station from 7-8:30 p.m.
• Wolf Lake Trick-or-Treating — Wolf Lake will hold its annual trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Treats will be available in the Noble Township Park. Costume judging will take place at 7 p.m. in the park. The event is sponsored by local community businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.