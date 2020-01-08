44 years ago, April 23, 1975
Motorists were being urged to get rid of their studded tires. State Highway Director Roger Marsh reminded motorists that studded tires were not only no longer needed but were illegal after May 1, 1975.
Brian R. Colby, Albion, was among 6,000 University of Michigan students honored at the Annual Convocation on April 11, 1975.
U.S. Senator Evan Bayh said he spent more than $1 million in winning reelection.
Undergraduate area students on the dean’s list at Indiana University included: Albion-Lawrence E. Stephans; Avilla-Brenda Harrod Hamblen; Kendallville-Catherine E. Atz, Joseph A. Atz, Dan W. Grussing, Michael A. Hepner, Sherri L. Olson, Steven K. Rasp, Richard A. Riehm, Robert A. Roush, David C. Sand, Michael E. Simmons and Grace Witwer; Ligonier-Susan J. Alber, Carey E. Gregory, Michael D. Hagen, Mary L. Miller, Jolene J. Ray, Sherry D. Rhinesmith and John E. Topham; Rome City-Howard C. Traxler.
Nonfarm employment increased to 1,913,700 in March of 1975, according to the Indiana Employment Security Division, up from 1,911,000 in February 1975.
Kendallville Rotarian Craig Fischer left for a six-week Good Will Exchange Tour of England. Fischer was selected leader of the six-man team making the trip from Indiana.
At 9 a.m. on April 19, 1975, the Albion American Legion Post 246 opened their Bicentennial with ceremonies at the post home. The firing squad, led by Stan Bonar, fired a volley of shots, followed by prayer by Chaplain Hubert Singleton, Commander Robert Voirol followed by reading a proclamation stating this to be the official opening of their bicentennial observance and asked the community to join in. The post’s bicentennial flag was to be officially raised, but due to extremely high winds it was not done at this time. The ministers of Albion assisted by ringing church bells and the firemen blew the fire whistle and sirens to help mark the occasion. Immediately following the ceremony, Commander Voirol, assisted Past Commander Bill McGuire and the Fifth District Northern Vice Commander Roger Dustman, to transplant three oak trees on the post grounds. The trees were a symbol of this occasion for future generations to enjoy.
Miss Emily Davis and Jack Springer were united in marriage on April 12, 1975.
A double ring ceremony on March 8, 1975, united in marriage Alberta Slone and Randall Lee Kirkpatrick. Rev. John Flockhart performed the union.
A son, Shawn Thomas, was born to Terry and Ruth Mendenhall on April 10, 1975.
Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Munk, Albion, were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary with an open house on April 17, 1975, at the Wolf Lake Gun Club.
25 years ago, Dec. 21, 1994
While a Sheriff’s salary of $68,000 could come as a shock to many Noble County residents, it was very much in line with what the position had been bringing in for Sheriff Gary L. Dial while he was holding the office. After listening to Sheriff-elect Doug Dukes explain how the county could save more money if they entered into a contract with him, the Noble County Council thought it seemed like a good deal, so they agreed to a contracted agreement and requested the Noble County Board of Commissioners develop a contract that could be signed prior to Jan. 1, 1995.
In a special meeting, the Noble County Council, with six of the seven members present, reconsidered its decision on making a position in the Sheriff’s Department for Sheriff Gary L. Dial when he left office. A position for Dial would open on Jan. 6, 1995, when former Sheriff Donald Leitch retired, Dial felt that the lapse of six days would affect his continuous service and possibly jeopardize his retirement benefits. The proposal to create a temporary position did not pass.
A Salvation Army volunteer was mugged by a blue bandana bandit at Wal-Mart in Kendallville. The man was armed with a small caliber handgun and disguised his facial features with a blue bandana worn over his face. He ran off with about $40 in cash.
Winners in the Albion Christmas decorating contest were: 1st place-Marvin Pease house on Weeks Street; 2nd place-Ann Davis and Bob Hester; and 3rd place went to the Jim McCoy home on West Jefferson Street, Albion.
At the Wolf Lake Elementary School Library during the week of Dec.12-16, students celebrated Indiana’s birthday with Trivia questions. Each day that a student submitted a correct answer to a question, they received a piece of candy. At the end of the week one name was drawn from each classroom. Those students received a hidden picture for their prize. Following is the list of challenging questions they had to answer: 1. What year did Indiana become a state? 2. What is the color of Indiana’s flag? 3. What four states border Indiana? 5. How many people live in Indiana? 5. What is the name of the professional football team that plays in Indiana? 6. What is the least populated county in Indiana? 7. What three presidents lived for a time in Indiana? 8. In what county is Turkey Run State Park located? 9. What is Governor Evan Bayh’s salary each year? 10. In Indiana history, what is the “Ten O’Clock Line”? Winners in the contest were: Brice Gaff, Ross Hyndman, Natalya Bender, Taylor Barnes, Jess Ladig, Kathleen Johnson, Amanda Sellers and Nichole Parrett.
Monte and Jennifer (Lightner) Mawhorter became parents to a son, Erik Weldon Mawhorter. He was born Dec. 13, 1994, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
10 years ago, Dec. 23, 2009
Fourth-grade students of Pam Terry and Jennifer Sexton at Albion Elementary School donated care packages for military personnel as part of their holiday giving. Distribution of the gifts was being coordinated through American Legion Post 246 in Albion. The students were also planning to visit North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to provide some holiday joy to residents there.
Instead of giving a gift, North Ridge Village presented a monetary donation to Noble County Miracle Tree in the name of all the Noble County healthcare professionals that were or had been affiliated with North Ridge Village to show their appreciation for all they do.
United Way of Noble County donated $1,400 to support five Noble County food banks for the Christmas season.
More than 80 toys were brought in by students, faculty and staff at Central Noble High School. The toys would be going to Terry Beckley and the Miracle Tree project.
At the November Central Noble School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Paul Thomas presented Jesse Sabe with a special merit award for achieving a perfect score on the math portion of the ISTEP test.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Samantha Bortner. Samantha was one of two sophomores on the Central Noble girls varsity basketball team. She had a beautiful outside shot and had hurt a lot of teams with her three-point shooting. She led the Cougars with 13 points in their victory against West Noble.
Tyler Rimmel received first place and a trophy in wrestling after winning the championship match against James Hammel from DeKalb at the Westview Invitational. Tyler had a 16-0 record.
Larry and Betty (Pequignot) Edwards celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. They were married on Nov. 14, 1959, at St. Joseph Church, Roanoke, Indiana, by Rev. James Hayes.
