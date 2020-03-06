ALBION — Cameron Berkes’ fate is now in the hands of the jurors.
Today, as court reconvenes at 9 a.m. in the attempted murder trial against him, attorneys will make their closing statements, the judge will deliver final jury instructions and then jurors will head in for closed-door deliberations.
They’ll have to decide, unanimously, on the three charges placed before them — attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Berkes, of Albion, will enter the final day of his four-day trial today for events taking place on Oct. 25 and 26, 2018 at his mobile home at 201 S. High St., Albion.
Based on testimony in the trial this week, Berkes became angry with his wife after she was texting on her phone throughout the day on Oct. 25, 2018.
His wife, Elaine Berkes, said she was messaging a female high school friend she hadn’t spoken to in years, but Cameron Berkes accused her of messaging a man and accused her of cheating on him.
Cameron Berkes, who had been drinking heavily that night, picked up his wife’s Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter handgun and fired four times, striking the open door of their bedroom located a short distance away from where his wife was standing in the mobile home hallway, getting clothes out of a dryer.
After walking past her and then turning back to push her down into the bedroom, Berkes then sat in a chair in the living room with the handgun in his lap. His wife attempted to coax him to give up the gun and, while still arguing, he fired a fifth shot into the floor of the trailer, causing Elaine Berkes to then flee the residence.
The attempted murder charge, which carries a sentencing range of 20-40 years if the jury returns a guilty verdict, has been the singular focus of both sides in the trial this week and will likely be the only charge with an outcome in question.
It appears almost a foregone conclusion that they would convict Berkes on the lesser charges, the domestic battery and criminal recklessness. Defense attorney Greg Fumarolo offered no defense, even going so far in his opening statements on Wednesday to state that, yes, his client did those things.
The jury, as sole judge of the facts of the case and the law, could decide the charges how it sees fit, but based on the testimony they’ve heard it would be surprising to see not-guilty verdicts returned on those lesser charges.
The attempted murder charge, however, is less certain and, to Fumarolo, so thin that he attempted Thursday to get Judge Robert Kirsch to decide the case himself.
With the jury out of the room, Fumarolo offered a motion requesting a directed verdict, arguing that there was no amount of evidence that could lead a reasonable jury to convict his client on the attempted murder count.
Fumarolo argued the state had failed to identify any “specific intent to kill,” a key element required to convict on attempted murder; that information clearly stated that the shots that hit the door were all directed at downward angles and that a fifth shot was fired into the floor of the living, not at Elaine Berkes as she had once thought; that Elaine Berkes herself indicated she did not believe her husband was shooting at her and that he was very proficient using firearms; and that the state had failed to produce any sort of diagram denoting approximate positions of Cameron Berkes, Elaine Berkes and other landmarks in the bedroom where the shooting occurred.
“That would lead me to believe the jury would be speculating,” on the facts of the case, Fumarolo said.
“I don’t believe that is appropriate and I implore the court to support my motion,” he stated.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred counter-argued that there was sufficient evidence, citing that the shots landed “in immediate proximity” of where she was standing in the cramped mobile home and that there were text messages from Elaine Berkes to her husband in the moment that stated her thought that he had tried to kill her as well as a later text message from Cameron Berkes that said if she returned to the trailer he would “blow her head off.”
“There is certainly a scintilla of evidence,” Mildred said.
A scintilla, for those not familiar with the word, means a trace, hint or spark of a quality or feeling and, when used in legal matters regarding a directed verdict matter means that even if there is even the slightest trace of evidence, the issue must be tried on its merits and cannot be decided by summary judgment.
Fumarolo reiterated his concerns that the information was severely lacking and the jury would be left drawing conclusions outside the scope of information available.
“The court ought not let a jury go speculate,” Fumarolo said. “End this now so Mr. Berkes doesn’t risk a runaway, speculative verdict.”
After hearing the discussion, Kirsch ultimately decided “There is a scintilla,” and denied Fumarolo’s motion to preemptively decide the attempted murder charge.
As such, the full case will go before the jury this morning. Deliberations will last as long as they are required for the jurors to come to a unanimous verdict.
Thursday’s testimony
On Thursday, testimony in the case turned toward the technical, with a trio of Indiana State Police investigators called to the stand.
Prosecutors opened the day with crime scene investigator Sgt. Michael Biggs, leading him through approximately 90 minutes of testimony about the work he did to process the scene at the Berkes’ home.
Biggs presented details about the process and his findings, including locating one bullet hole in the floor of the living room near a chair, where previous testimony indicated Cameron Berkes was sitting.
Biggs then also detailed the four bullet holes in the bedroom door and their trajectory.
All of the shots fell less than 3 feet high — the highest was 2 feet, 11 inches from the floor, while the lowest was just 1 foot, 2 inches off the ground. The bullets passed through the door and the wall of the trailer and exited to the outdoors.
Biggs was able to collect three of the four bullet cores from the yard outside the trailer. The fourth could not be located.
The fifth shot, which went into the floor of the living room, also was not recovered because it had lodged into insulation and Biggs stated it would have required him to tear up a significant portion of the floor to retrieve, so it was left.
One other detail that was revealed that had not been previously known was the 9-millimeter handgun was located inside a bedroom drawer with socks.
The last known location of the gun previously had been indicated to be with Cameron Berkes in the living room, when Elaine Berkes fled the residence. That information dictated that Cameron Berkes must have gone back to the bedroom and placed the gun in the drawer at some point before he was arrested later that evening.
The court took a break at approximately 9:45 a.m. before defense attorney Greg Fumarolo began cross-examination of Biggs.
The defense didn’t have much to discuss with Biggs, except for Fumarolo repeatedly verifying that all of the shots were fired at a downward angle.
That’s been a hallmark of the defense so far, as they are making the case that Cameron Berkes did not commit attempted murder because he was not shooting to kill.
The jurors, however, when given their opportunity to submit questions, had several.
Were police able to recover a fourth casing in the bedroom that was not accounted for? Could Biggs determine the order of the shots into the door? How far away from the chair in the living room was the shot that was fired into the floor? And how many shots were left in the gun when it was recovered?
The fourth bedroom casing was never found, despite their efforts. There was no way to determine the order of the shots that struck the door. The shot in the floor was located 11 feet from the back wall, but only a short distance away from the chairs as they were positioned in the living room.
And that magazine had nine rounds in it when it was recovered, a detail that would come into play again later in the morning.
Jurors also wanted an aerial schematic of the bedroom area, likely to get a bird’s eyes view of the positioning of both people as well as where the shots fell. Unfortunately such a schematic either does not exist or has not been introduced into evidence.
Next on the stand was Indiana State Police forensic biologist Lori Healy. After an introduction and details about her qualifications, her testimony was cut short by Fumarolo offering that he would stipulate to the fact that Cameron Berkes’ DNA was found on the gun.
With that information entered via stipulation, neither side required to hear Healy’s testimony and she was excused less than five minutes after being called to the stand.
Following that, Michelle Fletcher, an Indiana State Police firearms examiner took the stand to detail her analysis of the firearm submitted from the Berkes case.
Fletcher detailed her examination and testing of the firearm, which showed that it functioned properly. Her analysis of the bullets and shell casings showed that the casings were a match as having been from the same gun, while her analysis of the cartridges could only determine it was possible they were fired from the same gun.
That determination was due to secondary scratching and damage to the recovered bullet cores, which could be reasonably explained by the shots passing through a door, through a wall and striking the ground.
A juror posed an interesting question building off earlier testimony — how many rounds was the gun she examined capable of holding?
Fletcher testified that the magazine was capable of holding eight rounds. With the ability to manually load one shot into the chamber, the gun could hold nine rounds in total.
That detail is likely interesting information to both sides.
For the state, that the gun was found with nine rounds shows that, at some point, Cameron Berkes must have reloaded the gun to full capacity before it was recovered by police.
For the defense, that would show that, had it been fully loaded at the time, Cameron Berkes had five shots available after initially discharging the firearm in the bedroom. Defense has been making the case that Cameron Berkes had multiple good opportunities to kill his wife, if he wanted to, but didn’t.
With the completion of Fletcher’s testimony, the court broke for lunch at approximately 11:30 a.m.
As the court reconvened about 1:30 p.m., prosecutors rested their case with no other witnesses to call or evidence to present.
Turned over the defense, Fumarolo — after arguing his motion of directed verdict prior to the jury being called in the room — also rested without calling any witnesses or providing any additional evidence.
Cameron Berkes did not testify in his own defense.
