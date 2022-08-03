KENDALLVILLE — Two families with long histories of agricultural and philanthropic impact on the area were inducted into the Noble County Livestock Hall of Fame on July 17 as part of the Noble County Fair.
The Fred Rawles family
If you are involved in dairy and dairy steers, then you will know the name Fred Rawles.
Fred served on the Dairy Steer Committee as well as the Fair Board over the years. He also served terms on the Albion Town Council and the Albion Board of Zoning Appeals.
The family and Noble County community had to say goodbye to Fred on July 17, 2017.
Fred had over 70 years of experience with crop farming and dairy cows.
Fred was married for 52 years to Sheri Rawles of Albion. Fred and Sheri enjoyed square dancing, casions, cards, family time and helping new farmers get started. They had three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Fred participated in 4-H and FFA and passed that on to his family.
Fred was instrumental in the fundraising for both the new Dairy Beef Barn and the Dairy Beef Arena.
While he is no longer with us, the love and support he showed throughout the years is still impacting us today. He was a “bonus Dad” and positive influence on many generations in 4-H.
The Roger Longyear family
Another name you will hear around 4-H barns is Roger Longyear.
Roger was involved in dairy, beef, dairy steer and his four children, he added swine, sheep and horse and pony to his club list.
Roger was part of the New Cattle Barn Committee, 4-H Exhibit Corp., Noble County Junior Leaders and Exchange Program. He served on the Noble County Fair Board, Dairy Steer and Beef committees as well as the 4-H Auction Committee. He was 4-H leader in Wayne Township with the Jolly Hustlers and Buds.
Roger was instrumental in the Floral Hall renovations, the Noble Gas and Steam Club and FFA.
Roger drove the Junior Leaders Exchange Program on their Nebraska and Iowa trips. He held chapter and state honorary FFA degrees.
He was a longtime announcer for horse and pony.
He served on both the Farm Bureau Board and the Young Farm Bureau Board. He was also on the Wayne Township Advisory Board and the Antique Tractor Club.
Roger grew up on the same farm that he raised his own family on.
The homestead farm was founded in 1844 by his ancestors.
Roger started his 4-H career following his Dad’s footsteps, showing dairy, dairy steers and beef. He was a 10-year 4-H member.
Roger met his wife Becky at a 4-H Round Up. Becky was also a 10-year member.
The couple raised four children who were 10-year 4-H members, and they, in turn, also married 4-H 10-year members.
15 of 16 grandchildren are 10-year members or active 4-H members in Noble County. They have one grandchild and two great-grandchildren who are learning the ropes and are eager to start 4-H when they come of age.
It’s safe to say, Roger’s family legacy of 4-H involvement will carry on to the next generations.
