ALBION — For posterity’s sake, Pill Box Pharmacy owner Greg Winn returned a plaque the town had given him when he opened the Albion pharmacy branch in February 2019.
“We were the first telepharmacy in Indiana,” Councilman John Morr said.
On April 26, it likely became the first telepharmacy in the state to close.
Warsaw-based Pill Box Pharmacy announced in a letter sent to customers Thursday that after two years in operation, its Albion location would be closing.
“This month I’m turning the page to a new chapter in my career,” Pill Box owner and president Greg Winn said in his letter. “I’m pleased to announce that Alick’s Home Medical Equipment Inc. is acquiring Pill Box. My team and I look forward to continuing to serve your home medical equipment needs from our Warsaw location under our new name Alick’s Home Medical.
“I’m sorry to share that we are closing our Albion location. We will stop offering our retail pharmacy services on Monday, April 26, 2021.”
Councilman John Morr was a driving force behind legislation allowing telepharmacies in the state as well as bringing the Pill Box to Albion. The pharmacy opened on Feb. 11, 2019.
In May 2019, the Indiana Pharmacy Board gave Winn permission to bring a telepharmacy to 903 Northridge Road, Albion, next to Subway at Northridge Village. Telepharmacies do not have a pharmacist on site, but are supervised by a licensed pharmacist via a secure telecommunications link.
Winn had said at the pharmacy’s opening that people wanting to get a prescription filled will follow the same procedure they do at a traditional pharmacy. But after a technician has filled the prescription, photos will be taken of the bottle it was taken from as well as the prescription label and one of the actual pills. Those photos will be sent to a pharmacist in Warsaw who will make sure the correct medication was dispensed.
The pharmacist was available for consultation via a HIPAA-approved secured video link.
At its opening, Winn described the business as “a full-service retail pharmacy.” In addition to prescriptions, the Albion location had a full line of cough and cold medicines and various other health products such as braces, walkers and shower aids.
Winn attended the Albion Town Council meeting May 25 to return the plaque.
The town had been trying to find a replacement telepharmacy, but hasn’t had any luck.
The most likely scenario would have another independent pharmacy like the former Pill Box to install one. But the state rules Winn helped the Indiana Pharmacy Board craft require the host pharmacy be within 45 miles of the telepharmacy location.
The only two independent pharmacies with 45 miles of Albion are now the pharmacies in Topeka and North Manchester. Neither of those owners felt they could take on such a project, Winn said.
Business had been improving in the final few months of the telepharmacy in Albion, Winn said. But the people transitioning from their old pharmacy to the new one in Albion was happening at a slower pace than he’d anticipated.
“Once people came in the front door, we had them,” Winn said.
Councilman Don Shultz expressed regret at seeing the local health service close its doors.
“We’re disappointed to lose you,” Shultz told Winn.
Also at the meeting of May 25, the council:
• heard that the new parking area it had created across from the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Hazel Street was getting “very limited” use, according to Town Marshal Scott Cole.
Cole said he expected its usage to pick up once the activity level downtown increases as it will with the coming Chain O’ Lakes Festival.
“It’s nicely done,” he said of the improvements made to the gravel lot. “It’s smooth.”
