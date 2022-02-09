Boys Basketball
Essegian breaks another record
ALBION — Connor Essegian had a new single-game program record 48 points to lead Central Noble’s boys basketball team to an 85-59 victory over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars (18-1, 7-1 NECC) led 27-20 after one quarter and 42-33 at the half.
Essegian also tied his single game school records for three-pointers made with 10. He was 10-of-16 from beyond the arc.
Logan Gard added 14 points for the winners. Sam Essegian scored seven. The Cougars also had five poins from Ryan Schroeder, four from Aiden Dreibelbis and Jackson Andrews and three from Conner Lemmon.
The Panthers are 9-7, 5-3 NECC.
Central Noble won the junior varsity game 46-20.
Eighth Grade Girls Basketball
Central Noble falls to Bethany Christian
WATERFORD MILLS — The Central Noble eighth grade girls basketball team fell to 2-2 on the season after losing at Bethany Christian on Jan. 25, 26-17.
Grace Swank led the Cougars with seven points, 18 rebounds, five blocked shots and five steals. Aspen Smith added three points and four rebounds. Katie Forker scored three points and picked up a pair of rebounds.
Seventh Grade Girls Basketball
Central Noble tops Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — The Central Noble seventh-grade girls basketball team had no trouble with Bethany Christian on Jan. 25, knocking off the Bruins, 40-3.
Kaydintz Bales had 16 points for the Cougars. Kyanne Bailey added 10 and Kyla Sickafoose scored five. Ellie Antunez scored six and Kirsten Owen had three.
The seventh-graders defeated Angola on Jan. 19, 34-3.
Bales had 15 points in the victory. Antunez scored 11. Bailey added four points and Kirsten Owen scored two.
On Jan. 27, the Cougars beat Westview, 23-9.
Antunez led the way with 10 points. Bales scored nine. Sickafoose chipped in with four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.