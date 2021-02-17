ALBION — Is Albion’s Community State Bank branch really a house? Are some residential properties actually commercial enterprises?
The Albion Town Council passed its revamped zoning map in late December 2019. It became effective in January 2020.
And now it needs some major work done to it.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson brought up several corrections which need to be made to the map during the Feb. 9 Albion Town Council meeting.
The most immediate concern was that the zoning designation of central business, or CB, was not listed at all in the new zoning ordinance. Instead, six new categories had been added, including commercial highway and courthouse square overlay commercial.
Unfortunately, the new designations don’t jibe with the town’s facade grant rules, which say the grants are only for businesses in CB designations. Magnuson, who is the president of the Albion Chamber of Commerce, said there are 125 chamber members, the vast majority of which used to qualify for facade grants because they were in areas designed CB.
“They no longer are,” Magnuson said.
Facade grants are administered by the Albion Redevelopment Commission. The RDC then passes on recommendations to the town council for final approval.
Eligible businesses can be reimbursed for up to half of the cost of some projects if they reside in the town’s TIF-1 or TIF-2 districts — and are zoned CB.
By the current zoning policy and facade rules, no business in the town is eligible to apply for the facade grant program.
While that may be the most pressing matter, there are other problems with the zoning map which need fixed. Community State Bank is current zoned as R-3, a residential property.
“The map is wrong,” Magnuson said. “You can’t have Community State Bank R-3. It’s not R-3. All I’m asking is we fix the map and change the facade grant.”
Town attorney Steve Clouse said the easiest fix as far as the facade grant is to have the Albion Redevelopment Commission change the zoning requirement to include the new applicable zoning designations.
The Central Noble Food Pantry has already been told it doesn’t qualify for a new grant at its new location on North Orange Street because it is not in a CB zoning area. The business which was located in the building before did quality, because before the new zoning went into effect, it was in a CB district.
Also at the council’s Feb. 9 meeting:
• Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole received permission to finish updating his department’s standard operating procedures at a more accelerated rate.
At the council’s last meeting, Cole had provided the council with an update use of force policy to bring the town into compliance with new federal standards. By meeting the federal requirements, the department stayed eligible for potential federal grant monies.
Cole said his plan had been to bring an updated policy to the council for consideration at each of its meetings. After that last meeting, he calculated it would take three to four years to get the policies approved by the council in such a piecemeal fashion.
“I would like to get the majority of these SOPs out within 90 days,” Cole said. “I’m looking for ways to get this done and keep you guys involved. My goal is to accelerate this a lot quicker.”
Cole proposed updating the council with emails on each of the policy changes, but not bringing them officially before the council for final approval until he had then completed. He said he would consult with Clouse on any legal issues that might come up, and that he would welcome feedback.
“I’m perfectly fine with your proposal,” Council president Vickie Jellison said.
• The town took under consideration the idea of having an engineering firm on retainer or to pay on an as-needed basis for smaller projects.
“I think there’s value in having an engineering firm on retainer,” Councilman John Morr said.
“It’s very common to have an on-call engineering firm,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
Jellison asked Woenker to take the idea to the next department head meeting for feedback.
• The council approved spending $28,232 on a new 2020 Ford F-150 Super Cab XL for the Albion Park Department. The last truck the park department bought new, according to Park Superintendent Casey Myers, was in 2000. That truck is still in use by the department.
• Myers reported the recent snow accumulation had led to a recreational opportunity at Hidden Diamonds Park.
“The sledding hill has been pretty busy,” Myers said.
