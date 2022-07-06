ALBION — The Albion Town Council approved its 2023 Fire Protection Agreement for its fire department to provide fire protection services in 2023 during the council’s June 28 meeting.
According to Fire Chief Bob Amber, the contracts call for a 3% increase from each entity it provides service for.
Amounts payable in 2023 are as follows:
• Albion Township $ 6,015
• Elkhart Township $ 2,673
• Green Township $20,046
• Jefferson Township $56,132
• York Township $48,782
• Town of Albion $62,180
The total amount of the budget is $195,828.
There had been no increases in charges for those entities in 2022.
The contract sets the maximum increase from one year to the next at 5%, according to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby.
While the fire department did get an increase, the town’s attorney threw cold water on its plans for a philanthropic donation.
Amber had suggested to the council that the department donate its old Ford Expedition to One World Medics, a Fort Wayne-based not-for-profit which refurbishes old fire vehicles and ambulances and then donates the vehicles to areas in desperate need.
The Expedition, Amber said, would have been earmarked for Mexico.
Amber and town officials estimated the value of the Expedition at between $3,000-$4,000.
That threw up a red flag for town attorney J. Darrick Brinkerhoff.
The state requires towns to try and return some value to taxpayers.
“You’re supposed to auction it, technically,” Brinkerhoff said.
The town could also advertise for sealed bids.
Amber said the Expedition had developed mechanical and structural issues, faults he hadn’t chosen to address because the town had ordered another vehicle to replace it.
The council encouraged Amber to find a way to sell the vehicle in a way that would fall in line with state expectations.
