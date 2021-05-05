Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago, Sept. 1, 1976
The Central Noble football team whipped Fremont in its opening game, 12-6.
The Adrian Lortie family, R. R. 1, Kimmell, would be hosting Miss Magdelena Stehli of Switzerland, as part of the International 4-H Youth Exchange.
The Central Noble cheerleaders placed second in the State Fair Cheerleading contest. Warren Central of Indianapolis was first and Spring Valley third. Lori Kochlenger of Warren Central was named Miss Cheerleader.
The son of a Wawaka couple had achieved the rank of Airman First Class in the U. S. Air Force. Airman Kevin R. Alexander, whose parents were Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth F. Alexander of Rt. 1, Wawaka, was a security police specialist at Kadena AB, Okinawa, Japan, and served with a unit of the Pacific Air Force.
In the sheriff’s case reports, Aug. 17, 1976, the theft of two 14-inch Mag wheels painted flat black from John Treece, Ligonier, was investigated. Mr. Treece reported he had stored his wheels and when he went back to get them they were gone. On Aug. 18, 1976, investigation of the theft of an outboard motor at Sylvan Lake was held. Charles Keck, Limberlost Landing, reported that when he went out in the morning he found his Chrysler 5-horsepower outboard motor had been stolen from the boat. An investigation of the theft of a 1,200-pound Holstein milk cow from the Claude Hoffman farm in Orange Township was held. The Hoffmans advised they were only away from their home for a couple of hours and when they counted their cows they found that one was missing.
Checks for $19,734,542.06 in Property Tax Replacement Fund monies were being mailed to the 92 Indiana counties. Noble County received $93,322.
From The Woman’s Side — Other folks had added their items to the list of necessities as we approach those so-called Golden Years. Iced tea, a good cover on the ironing board, gloves, hand lotion, good smelling soap, stamps, hosiery and shoes, friends and family and the Bible.
There are some “facts of life” that you find out for yourself. And to use a cliché, you are never to old to learn, I am a beginner at knitting and I have discovered I cannot do the knitting if I am sitting in an ordinary arm chair. I have to be in or on an armless chair, or a couch or davenport. I guess I swing my arms around so much that the arms of an easy chair cramp my style. The comment of the better half, as he reported to the children, were something to the effect that I was rowing a boat.
25 years ago, May 1, 1996
Central Noble High School Principal Rick Gregg has been appointed to serve on one of eight Indiana Professional Standards Board Advisory Groups. The group are charged with recommending new standards for teacher preparation and licensing.
Noble County Treasurer Diann Borner has announced that due to the reassessment being incomplete, Noble County’s assessed valuation has not been determined. Therefore, a tax rate can not be obtained from the state. The tax deadline was extended.
National Honor Society inductees at Central Noble High Schooil were Jami Freeman, Cassandra Mason, Stephanie Strater, Brooke Gregg, Sara Ott, Christine Egolf, Pam Young, Josh Gaerte, Alvin Bauman, Emily Burson, Jessie Egolf, Tony Halsey, Mike Jacob, Alicia Osterland, Crystal Cooper and David Caswell.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was baseball player Cale Hoover. A catcher, Hoover went 3-for-3 with a triple and drove in five runs in a 16-2 win over Howe Military.
In a landmark decision and an 86-year break with tradition, the Indiana High School Athletic Association approved a move to class basketball. Central Noble was assigned to Class 2A.
Colin Gordon captured the top spot in the geography bee held at Albion Elementary School. Laramie Truelove was the runner-up.
10 years ago, May 4, 2011
The Noble County Commissioners awarded the bid for renovation of the office space at the Noble County Highway Department to Romary and Associates. Romary’s bid was $143,000.
Cassi Cochard, Holl Rawles and Kelly Hosford scored victories in two events each to lead the Central Noble girls track team to a 62-59 victory over Fremont.
The Jefferson Township Trendsetters 4-H Club met and held elections. Josiah Moore was elected president, with other office holders including Alex Noe (vice president), Tricia Van Gessel (secretary), Audri Moore (treasurer) and Rachel Van Gessel (news reporter).
Egolf’s IGA advertised pork tenders for $3.79 per pound and spare ribs at $2.39 per pound. Whole thickens were going for $1.19 per pound.
The return of glass recycling was approved by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District’s board. It had been seven years since glass items were accepted for recycling. The process ended in 2004 due to funding and constant abuse.
Volunteers had worked hard for a week to give the Albion business district an atmosphere of the Indianapolis 500 as part of the town’s entry into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s “Back Home Again in Indiana” community decoration program. Albion was one of 30 Indiana communities taking part in the contest.
Kara Busche of Albion was welcomed into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Busche was a student at Indiana University in Bloomington.
