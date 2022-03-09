Looking back

45 years ago, April 13, 1977
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center was planning a spring photo contest April 30, 1977. The contest would be open to amateur photographers and all entries had to be submitted by April 28, 1977.
U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar announced the appointment of Jim and Marianna Reick as his Noble County volunteer representatives. Sen. Lugar said, “I’m delighted they have agreed to be my service representatives, they are outstanding community leaders and individuals.”
Noble County students at IU who received degrees in January of 1977 were: Albion — Ann Marie Buffenbarger, master of science in recreation; Rome City — Howard Traxler, bachelor of arts degree.
Beginning on April 11, 1977, and lasting until June 1, 1977, Noble County residents would be preparing a home directory for the residents of Noble County by contacting them for information. The directory would be a listing of everyone who lives in the rural area and Albion and Ligonier and could be a help to everyone in the community by giving the correct spelling of names, helping friends and relatives to locate exactly where you live. In this manner one could relocate friends and relatives who had moved that they had lost touch with. The last directory was prepared in 1973 by 18 people living throughout the immediate area. The nametakers would live around this region and each worker would wear a name card.
Petitions were being circulated asking the State Department of Financial Institutions to reopen the American State Bank. After court action and a decision by the Department the bank’s branch office on S.R. 8 was closed on April 2, 1977.
Michael Kelham and Gabriella Rui were united in marriage at Asbury United Methodist Church on April 2, 1977.
Donald E. Galloway, son of Merl D. Galloway Jr. of Cromwell, had received his first promotion in the U.S. Air Force. Galloway, promoted to airman, had completed technical training at Lowry AFB, Colorado. and was then assigned at England AFB, Louisianna. He served as a weapons specialist with a unit of the Tactical Air Command.
Airman Kevin R. Smart had been assigned to Keesler AFB, Michigan, after completing Air Force basic training. Airman Smart would then receive specialized training in the air operations field. His mother, Ruth L. Smart, resided in Albion.
Businesses in the Albion area advertising in this issue of the Albion New Era included: Don’s Market, Jim’s Hardware, Truelove Bros. Farm Machinery, Butler & Black Insurance, Frymier’s Sunoco Station, Excel Home Furnishings, Albion Production Credit Association, Fischer’s Village Pharmacy, Pete’s Barber Shop, Albion National Bank, Albion Shell Service, Albion Lumber Company, Brazzell Funeral Home, Chain O’ Lakes Rock Shop, John & Mid’s Restaurant, South Side Grocery, Reeve’s Standard Service, Noble County Co-op and Federal Land Bank Association.
40 years ago, March 10, 1982
Lou Pearson, of the Noble County Welfare Department, asked the county commissioners for additional funds to defray the costs of placing delinquent children in various institutions. In 1979, the cost for such services was $7,000. By 1981, that figure had increased to $45,000. The commissioners tabled the issue. Also at the meeting, a letter had been sent to the county by James M. Ridenour, director of the Department of Natural Resources, asking that a public meeting be planned in reference to the south branch of the Elkhart River.
The Noble County Rural Youth met at the Cromwell State Bank in Ligonier. President Angie Lortie called the meeting to order. Pam Perlich led the pledge. Charisse Wolf gave a report on the spring dance.
Central Noble’s boys basketball team lost to Columbia City in the sectional, 52-38. Junior forward Dave Carson led the Cougars with 18 points. Ron Dazey added eight.
Junior guard Julie Young was the lone Central Noble girls basketball representative on the all-Northeast Corner Conference team.
Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jeffery A. Baker, son of Jerald W. and Evelyn W. Baker of Albon, has graduated from the U.S. Air Force communications course at Shepphard Air Force Base in Texas.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department released its monthly report for February 1982. There were 90 prisoners in the Noble County Jail, with a total of 1,171 meals served. Nineteen crashes were investigated during the month.
Green Center Elementary School released its honor roll for the fourth six-weeks of the 1981-82 school year. Receiving all A’s were Deanna Delanoy, Janelle Konger, Stacey Lalyer and Marcy Gaff.
25 years ago, March 12, 1997
A drug sweep organized by the Indiana Multi Agency Group Enforcement drug task force executed arrests warrants in DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Noble counties, leading to 27 arrests and more than 49 criminal charges. A total of 75 officers took part in the operation.
A state Senate bill authored by Robert Meeks, R-LaGrange, would set regulations for people claiming to be hypnotists in the state of Indiana. Before Meeks’ bill, there were currently no rules in place for someone who claimed to be a hypnotist. Meeks became concerned when he mailed a company $25 and received a doctoral hypnotist certificate.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced two new boat ramps were open in Noble County: a 30-foot wide concrete boat launching ramp at Sylvan Lake in Rome City and a 15-foot wide boat launching ramp on Upper Long Lake southwest of Albion.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising round steak at $1.69 per pound, a 10-pound bag of baking potatoes for $1,69 and Swiss Steak for $1.69 per pound. A 1-pound package of Eckrich bologna was going for $1.39. The price for a pound of baby Swiss cheese was $3.19.
Ricky Whitenack, Terry Gaerte, Ryan Owen, Jacob Rawles and Kevin Derrow all won by pin as the Central Noble Middle School wrestling team defeated Howe, 78-15.
In Monday Alley Cats bowling, Audine Poyser had the high individual game with a 211. Millie Tarlton was second with a 195. Barb Weeks had the third highest tally with a 184. In Tuesday Night Mixed league action, Jimmy Ritchie had the high male game with a 245. Jack Garrett bowled a 236.
Tiger Cubs winners in Albion Cub Scouts Pack 3111’s Pinewood Derby were Ross Freeman, first; James Ball, second; and Benjamin Thomas, third. Duane Leatherman was the scout leader.
