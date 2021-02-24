ALBION — When it comes to catching impaired drivers, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Carey Coney and Deputy Jerry Weber aren’t just in the starting lineup.
According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, the two are all-stars.
Both deputies recently received a Louisville Slugger bat engraved with their name as recognition for the number of impaired drivers they took off the streets in 2020. The award includes totals for drunk drivers and those who operate under the influence
To qualify for the ICJI’s all-star impaired driving team, an officer has to have a minimum of 26 such arrests in a year.
Weber hit the number on the dot. Coney had 61.
“I think it’s awesome the jobs they’re doing,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “You couldn’t ask for two better guys.”
Coney said he has the advantage of working extra various grant shifts which emphasize the officers looking for impaired drivers.
Jerry Weber said, “2019 was a lot better, we didn’t have COVID slowing us down.”
Both officers saw their numbers of impaired driving arrests drop last year when the coronavirus kept more and more people at home.
In 2019, Coney had 78 impaired driving arrests. Weber had 61.
“I’m there for the innocent victim,” Coney said. “There have been too many killed by drunk drivers.”
Coney’s brother-in-law was killed by a drunk driver.
“That’s what really hit the button,” he said.
In his 15-year law enforcement career, Coney has arrested 1,962 people for impaired driving.
Jerry Weber has a similar motivation. He had to respond to a drunk driving crash on C.R. 1200N near C.R. 500W in which a juvenile was killed.
“It messed me up,” he said of the incident. “The way I solved the problem was going after drunk drivers. I’ve seen a lot of death and destruction in my career.”
One might think that being able to nab a bunch of drunk drivers involves stopping every car in sight. One would be wrong.
“I’m picky,” Coney said. “I’m watching for driving behavior.”
Coney and Weber are coy when asked what kinds of driving behaviors is a dead giveaway that someone is operating impaired, but Weber did say over-cautious driving raises a red flag, particularly if on a highway with a 60 mph speed limit he comes upon a car going 40 mph.
Getting drunk drivers isn’t easy. Officers can’t just pull someone over for no reason. They have to find probable cause first, such as going over the center line repeatedly or driving faster than the posted speed limit.
Once a person stops, it can be painfully obvious when someone is impaired.
“Over time, you can smell it easier,” Jerry Weber said. “Glassy eyes pop out at me quick.”
What about vodka? It doesn’t have a smell, right?
“When your body metabolizes that, you can smell that, too,” Weber said.
There are also the tell-tale signs of affected mental behaviors.
Coney said he stopped one person because the license plates weren’t registered to the car he had stopped. The driver, who was later determined to be intoxicated, tried to tell Coney that he hadn’t had time to go to the “BMW,” instead of the BMV — which stands for bureau of motor vehicles.
Coney and Weber said intoxicated people often have trouble performing simple tasks like retrieving their driver’s license when asked. Weber and Coney said people will skip right over it multiple times. Many intoxicated people will hand over their credit card instead of their driver’s license.
Coney said getting drunk drivers is becoming more difficult.
“They’re getting wiser,” he said. “A lot of them are starting to get designated drivers, which is a good thing.”
Police officers are seeing an increase in people driving under the influence of marijuana.
“We stop people all the time and their (smoking) pipes are still hot,” Weber said.
People under the influence of a marijuana are slow and lethargic in their responses to questions and in their movements, Weber said.
“They’re very slow to process things,” he said.
The bottom line is these two officers are taking drunk drivers off Noble County’s roadways.
“That’s what we’re here for — to provide safe streets and a safe environment for the community,” the sheriff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.