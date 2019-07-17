On Monday, May 13, the Albion Township 4-H clubs met at the Noble County Public Library in Albion.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Justin Blake talked to the group about the importance of safety around water, in boats, on ATVs and more. After the officer’s presentation, the group conducted roll call.
Members also discussed the newsletter and other upcoming 4-H events.
Officers for the 2019 year have been President Brooke Rollins, Vice President Damien Firestine, Secretary Kirsten Owen, News Reporter Scarlett Fike and Recreation Leader Alaina Andrews. Other members have shared song, devotion and health and safety leader responsibilities.
The members have provided community service to Albion by making Valentines for the residents at North Ridge Village Nursing Home and by donating items to the Central Noble Food Pantry. Many great programs have been enjoyed at the meetings. The members also sold locally made King Korn Gourmet Popcorn as a fundraiser.
As members continue to prepare for the Noble County Community Fair July 12 — 20, they would like to thank their parents and families for the opportunity to participate in the 4-H program. They also appreciate Albion Township leaders Josh Kessler, Jalyssa Kessler and Vicki Jellison as well as the county 4-H office staff. Members are grateful to the Albion community for supporting their fundraiser and the 4-H auction.
These young people who are developing great life skills through the experience of 4-H encourage others to join.
