ALBION — Dale J. Shultz, 92, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
He was born on Oct 24, 1929, in Jefferson Township, Noble County, to Marvin E. and Clara Ellen (Herron) Shultz.
Dale married Linda J. Nash on April 20, 1952.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, and member of Albion American Legion Post 246, where he previously held Post Commander. He worked for Lyall Electric (later Dekko) until his retirement in 1991.
Dale also was also a member of the Kendallville Eagles and Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Shultz. of Albion; children, Donald J. (Debora) Shultz, Sally Hull, William J. (Paula) Shultz, Alan J. “Joe” (Tina) Shultz and Kent (Stacey) Shultz; grandchildren, Steven Shultz, Austin Shultz, Corey Hull, Dustin Hull, Amber Hoffman, Brock Shultz, Emily Campbell, Joey Shultz, Justin Shultz, Jeremy Shultz and Jackson Shultz. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Toby Shultz, Charlotte Hull, Foster Hull, Kelsey Hoffman, Lindsay Hoffman, Bryce Shultz, Maci Shultz, Lane Shultz, Kenna Campbell, Kade Campbell, Teagan Shultz, Quinn Shultz, Sailor Shultz, Jetson Shultz, Emmy Shultz and Shyla Enix.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Kendall Shultz; son-in-law, Harlan Hull; grandson-in-law, Jordan Hoffman; and siblings, Russell Shultz, Hilda Irene (Chester) Reid and Lucille (Kenneth) Forker.
Funeral services were held at on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road.
Pastor Bret Frymier officiated.
Burial with military honors were held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Contributions in memory of Dale may be directed to Albion American Legion Post 246, or Asbury United Methodist Church.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.