NORTH MANCHESTER — More than 270 students received degrees from Manchester University on May 22.
The following local students earned degrees:
• Nicholas Rexroad of Albion graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management.
• Brook Rice of Albion graduated with a Master of Athletic Training.
The list of 2021 conferred graduates includes students who finished requirements in December 2020, January 2021 and May 2021.
Manchester conferred a total of 287 degrees for 274 students. Thirteen completed two degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year.
