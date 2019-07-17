ALBION — It’s an unusual contract.
When a person buys a cemetery plot at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, the expectation is that plot will be taken care of — forever.
On July 9, the Albion Town Council took a big step toward providing that service in perpetuity when it passed an ordinance raising fees for the plots and for costs that come with the actual burial.
The fee increases — as well as the creation of an endowment fund with some of those increases — were the recommendation of a cemetery committee which consisted of Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Casey Myers, Street/Cemetery Superintendent Brian Stimpson, deputy clerk Shannon McFarland, Town Manager Stefen Wynn, Council President Vickie Jellison and Josh Harper, of Harper Funeral Homes.
A plot for town residents will increase from $300 to $600, with half of that increase going into an endowment fund which the council will create with the passage of an ordinance at a future meeting.
People who don’t own property within the town’s corporate limits will see their costs for a burial plot go from $300 to $900, with half of those proceeds going into the endowment fund.
The costs of opening and closing the grave for burial will move from $300 to $600.
The increases are needed, according to the town, because eventually Rose Hill Cemetery will be filled. With no new burial revenue, property taxes would have been the sole support for care and maintenance of the cemetery.
From 1998-2017, the average revenue at the cemetery has been $51,607, according to figures provided by Myers. Average expenses during that time span have run $47,249.
That slim margin could be pushed into a deficit if not new plots are purchased.
According to Selby, the cemetery currently has 1,159 open plots. Some of those, according to Myers, are on hills or are spread sporadically throughout the cemetery, making them unpopular for people who want to purchase two or more plots together.
The cemetery has seen an average of 18-26 burials per year from 1998-2017, according to figures provided by Myers.
The committee increased the out-of-town costs more significantly because town residents are already subsidizing the cemetery through the payment of property taxes.
Myers said there is a concern that more out-of-town residents will begin purchasing plots at Rose Hill as other other cemeteries begin to fill.
The ordinance also sets official hours for the cemetery as being from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. After those hours, police have the authority to question people still inside the grounds.
The ordinance forbids the interment of pets in the cemetery, with the exception of pets that have been cremated and placed in the casket of a deceased person.
The council passed the ordinance on first reading and second readings.
Copies of the ordinance will be presented to people who purchase lots.
Also at the meeting of July 9:
• Myers reported that ditch work at Hidden Diamonds Park was in the planning stages. The park saw significant flooding recently due to heavy rains. Myers has been working with Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton on the project.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some sort of plan for next month’s (meeting),” Myers told the council.
• Myers reported that the Splash Pad had seen a lot of usage during the recent hot weather, and that he estimated approximately 4,000 people had come to town to watch the fireworks display on July 3.
The town had three portable toilets for the event, but Myers said at times the lines were still 50 deep to use those facilities.
• Town Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker reported that the work done at the town’s sewage lagoon system had brought it under compliance with requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
