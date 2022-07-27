45 years ago, June 29, 1977
The Albion community was delighted that Pastors Kenneth Foulke and Jack Flockhart had returned to their Albion pulpits by the United Methodist General Conference. Both were very popular with their congregations and had been inspirational leaders in their religious work.
Six Noble County 4-H Horse and Pony members attended the State 4-H Horse Camp in Indianapolis. The delegation included Natalie Muesing, Robin Smith, Deb Hanna, Deb Belcher, Flicka Guinn and Toni Guinn.
Airman First Class Kevin B. Alexander, whose parents were Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth F. Alexander of Wawaka, had arrived for duty at Pease AFB, New Hampshire. Airman Alexander, a security specialist with a unit of the Strategic Air Command, had been serving at Kadena Air Base, Japan.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Tipton, Albion, announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Annette, to Kirk Trowbridge, son of Ralph P. Trowbridge. The couple would be married at Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion with a reception following at the Production Credit Building.
Mark Ober and Terry Winebrenner had been enrolled in the ISU summer honors program.
Stan Elser of Albion, Fourth District Young Republican Chairman, attended the National Young Republican Convention at Memphis, Tennessee. He also was home in time to attend the fundraising dinner of the State GOP at Indianapolis. Others attending were: Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Morgan and Miss Diane Buchmeier.
Mrs. Mary Herendeen was going to have a new grocery store at the Chain O’ Lakes State Park. Construction was underway on the building which was located in the south part of the camping area. The building would be much larger than the old one which the Herendeens operated.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Todd, Albion were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their family was hosting a reception at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Madeline Weeks and Gerald Todd were married on July 12, 1927, in Albion by Rev. Franklin, pastor of the Albion United Methodist Church. They had two children, Buddy D. Todd, Albion and Mrs. John (Janice) Pearsall, Albion. Eight grandchildren. Mr. Todd was employed by Shell Oil Co. for 17 years prior to going into the Albion Post Office, retiring as a clerk in 1972. Mr. and Mrs. Todd had also operated a shoe repair service in Albion since 1947.
The Noble County 4-H Tractor Operators contest was conducted at Central Noble High School. Ron Barker of Wayne Township won the Junior Division, Larry Leffel of Jefferson Township and Rick Gorsuch of York Township finished second and Rick Gorsuch finished second and third in the Junior competition. Other Junior group placings included blue ribbons to Mike Gordon, Brian Hull, Jon Edwards and Brent Brumbaugh. Red ribbons went to Marty Moser, Eric Leffel, Dan Stangland, Laura Gordon, Chuck Dueming and Bobby Slone. White ribbons went to Terry Ley, Steve Gorsuch, Wayne Tucker, Joe Petrie and Grant Caskey. In the senior division Marty Brumbaugh of Green Township edged out his brother, Mike, for top honors. Dan Hague of Jefferson Township finished third. Also competing in the Senior Division and winning blue group ribbons were Randy Troyer and Tim Troyer. Red ribbons went to Jack Petrie, Dan Stangland, Greg Cunningham, Mike Clouse, John Petrie, Troy Herschberger, Bob Smith, Kevin Davidson and Randy Slone. White ribbons winners were Dave Gorsuch, Matt Keister, Gladden Gross and Kevin Biddle.
Noble County was represented by three teams in the State 4-H and FFA Judging Contests held at Purdue University and the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Allen Township Rough Riders livestock judging team placed 14th overall and 7th in the 4-H division of 30 teams. The team was coached by Mike Barker and included Jill Allread, Mark Marzion, Dan Griffith and Jerry Allread. The county 4-H Horse and Pony judging team placed 14th at the State Contest that included 30 teams. Team members were Jeanne Barker, Ann Glass, Wylie Gaff and Melissa Newcomer. John Beckley was the team coach. Placing 15th out of 42 teams in the state Crops Judging Contest was the East Noble FFA team of Jennie Schuman, Joy Schuman, Gwen Shaffer and Robin Smith. Stan Jacob was the coach. These teams earned the right to compete at the state level.
25 years ago, July 9, 1997
Harold Robert “Bob” Wirick was named Albion Citizen of the Year by the Albion Rotary Club. Wrick had always lived near or in Albion. He was born in Jefferson Townsip. During World War II, Wirick made three trips across the Atlantic by ship to escort German prisoners to the United States for detention in a prisoner of war camp near Roswell, New Mexico. He eventually went to work for Kimmell Bulldozing and retired after 41 years with that company. He was heavily involved in Albion American Legion Post 246 and was one of the first organizers of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade in the mid-1960s.
Rehearsals were in full swing for Albion Community Theatre’s upcoming performances of “The King and I.” The plan was directed by Sue Simon. Wayne Clouse played the King.
Winners of the Chain O’ Lakes Festival’s 3-on-3 basketball tournaments including Ryan Bricker, Slaven Franc and Korey Ehinger in the men’s 16-18 division; Brett Freeman, Todd Freeman and Dave Maugel in men 19-and-up; Nicole Davis Abby Lemmon and Heather Carmien in girls 16-18; and Megan Gallmeyer, Abby Rush and Kylie Shisler in girls 10-12.
The Noble County Probation Department, represented by Chief Probation Officer Ken Zimmerman and Probation Officer Jeremy Scott, received a donation of $750 from the Noble County Law Enforcement Association to go toward the purchase of new radios for the probation department. Association president Rick Anderson made the presentation. Anderson was a deputy with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Central Noble High School’s top baseball pitcher for the past season was senior Ryan Weber. He fashioned a 3-4 record in 1997, working 41 innings and striking out 45 batters.
At Egolf’s IGA, a loaf of Velveeta was going for $3.99. Two 8-inch blueberry pies were advertised for $6. A pound of cotto salami cost $2.99 and chuck roast could be had for 99 cents a pound. Ground beef was selling for $1.49 per pound. Pork chops were available for $2.59 per pound.
Community State Bank was advertising a “fat free” 15-month CD at 5.75% interest.
Jeff Cook, 26, of Auburn was bringing his monster truck War Wagon to the Noble County Fair’s Monster Truck Show.
10 years ago, July 11, 2012
The 2012 Noble County Community Fair Royalty was crowned. The 2012 Mr. Noble County winner was Christian Stoner of Churub usco. The 2012 Miss Noble County was Lynn Diehm of Kendallville. Joshua Maker was the Little Mister and Caroline Egolf was the Little Miss.
Construction had begun, ahead of schedule, on Busche Plant 9’s expansion. An additional 24,000 was being added. Originally scheduled to begin construction in the fall, plans were moved ahead to meet the company’s needs. Scott Pounds of Leatherman Construction was working on the project.
The Noble County Commissioners learned that drought conditions in the area had worsened and were to the point they were considered “extreme.” There had been 17 grass fires in the previous week, according to Noble County Emergency Management Executive Director Mick Newton. At that same meeting, the ocmmissioners discussed concerns over activity taking place on the Elkhart River. The river was the target of a log jam removal project for which a grant had been received.
Noble County 4-H members Glen Griffiths and Tyler Marker received Farm Bureau Tenure Awards. Marker also won the Tops in 4-H honor.
Albion-opoly was won by The Vice Squad, composed of Charlie and Amy Vice and DeeDee and Steve Kirkpatrick.
