Collaboration is such a key element for success in relationships and work yet it can be elusive.
The lack of collaboration can impact everything when a group of people has internal conflict, has different goals, has varied engagement, or has the same players always coming up with the same ideas. So, it is not simply a want, it’s a need, but how do you create a collaborative culture at home, work or in the community without it feeling contrived?
The key to any successful project and natural collaboration is that your group feels inspired.
People are inspired and driven by a shared mission. If you keep your mission front and center, collaboration around that mission will follow. Find ways to connect and rally your team around the mission on a regular basis.
It is crucial that you give credit where credit is due. Make a habit of public praise and recognition of both the individual and the team.
When your team members feel individually valued, they feel motivated to contribute. When your team feels valued as a unit, it will foster a sense of belonging, pride and camaraderie.
Also make a point of finding ways to celebrate team wins on a regular basis. Consider creative ways to share and celebrate wins. Don’t let too much time pass by before acknowledgement is made, make sure that the recognition happens as quickly as possible. Don’t forget a simple handwritten note can be very meaningful.
Provide space for innovation and creativity.
If you are a project leader, it can be tempting to create a group of like-minded people because they jell well, enjoy each other’s company and think in the same way, but this will only give you the same solutions each time. Dedicate time for creative thinking or brainstorming sessions. Push your team to shoot for a list of ideas. True innovation will happen when you have pushed beyond the obvious ideas.
Sometimes you need to shake up the environment. Consider meeting in different venues, in a more relaxed environment. This encourages more creativity.
Finally, as a team leader, if you want to encourage collaboration, you should always listen to your group’s ideas, needs and suggestions.
Collaboration impacts all involved and helping everyone feel smore invested and encouraged will set the tone for a group culture that can truly make a difference.
